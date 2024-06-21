Aniline Oil Market to Reach US$ 22.7 Billion by 2034; North America and East Asia Drive Growth
Key role of aniline oil as crucial raw material in azo dyes and auxiliaries contributing to its demand growth from the textile industry, says Fact.MR.ROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, MD, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global aniline oil market (アニリンオイル市場)is estimated at a size of US$ 13.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand steadily at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.
Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10121
Demand for aniline oil is rising owing to its widespread utilization across the petroleum, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors. Aniline plays a pivotal role in the plastic industry for producing polyurethane, essential for plastic manufacturing. With the steady rise in plastic product usage, the market for aniline oil has become increasingly lucrative for manufacturers.
In the pharmaceutical sector, anilines are vital for producing medications like paracetamol, Tylenol, and acetaminophen. The growing necessity for such medicines has boosted the demand for anilines in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Aniline, also known as aminobenzene or phenylamine, finds application in the production of PU foam used in automotive interiors to give them luxurious softness. Aniline oil serves as a valuable feedstock for MDI production, a critical element in PU foams. The automotive industry's substantial demand for polyurethane foam is further augmenting the use of aniline oil in manufacturing process.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global aniline oil market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a valuation of US$ 22.7 billion by the end of 2034. One of the key drivers of this growth is the methyl diphenyl diisocyanate production segment, expected to advance at a robust CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034. Geographically, North America's market share is forecasted to slightly increase from 28.6% in 2024 to 29.1% by 2034, underlining steady regional growth. Meanwhile, the East Asia market is anticipated to expand at a slightly higher CAGR of 5.9% during the same period, underscoring the region's growing significance in the global market landscape. Specifically, the United States market is projected to achieve a substantial value of US$ 4.86 billion by the end of 2034, reflecting robust demand within the region. Additionally, the South Korean market is set to experience rapid expansion, with a notable CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2034, highlighting strong growth prospects driven by industrial applications and regional economic developments.
“Aniline oil, when reacted with ammonia in benzene, provides a significant amount of energy, making it valuable for high explosives, thus driving increased demand in the mining sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Extensive Use of Aniline Oil in Textile and Dyeing Industries
Azo dyes are extensively used in the textile and dyeing industries. Aniline, an important raw material for dyes and auxiliaries, is a common by-product of azo dye degradation that is difficult to completely remove during dyeing wastewater treatment. Discharge of azo dyes and aniline in textile wastewater raises numerous environmental concerns, with aniline listed as a priority pollutant. In recent years, degradation techniques such as physical, chemical, and biological processes for various dyes and aniline have received a lot of attention. Their degradation pathways and underlying mechanisms have been proposed.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aniline oil market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (toluidine, nitroanilines, chloroanilines, xylidines, aminobenzoic acid), application (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate [MDI] production), and end use (building & construction, automotive, rubber industry, consumer goods, dyes & pigments, agriculture), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Chemicals and Materials
Our chemicals and materials consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the chemicals and materials sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemicals and materials industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=10121
Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
n-Hexane Market -( n-ヘキサン市場) The global n-hexane market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2,453.7 million in 2024 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,956.8 million by 2034, with a projected CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.
Ferrofluid Market -(磁性流体市場) The global ferrofluid market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 63 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 105.7 million by the end of 2034.
About Fact.MR:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)
Sales Team: sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here