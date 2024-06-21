Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Set for US$ 61.8 Bn by 2034; Anticipated to Gain CAGR of 6.2% (2024 – 2034); says TNR
Shifting Dietary Preferences & Nutritional Deficiencies Propel the Global Clinical Nutrition MarketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical nutrition is a specialized field of healthcare focused on the assessment and management of an individual's nutritional needs to prevent and treat diseases. It involves the development and implementation of personalized dietary plans, often incorporating oral supplements, enteral (tube feeding), and parenteral (intravenous feeding) nutrition. The goal of clinical nutrition is to optimize health outcomes by ensuring patients receive the essential nutrients required for their condition, whether managing chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer or supporting recovery from surgery or acute illness. By addressing specific nutritional deficiencies and metabolic demands, clinical nutrition plays a vital role in enhancing patient recovery, improving quality of life, and supporting overall well-being.
The demand for clinical nutrition is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population, both of which require specialized nutritional support. Chronic illnesses such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases necessitate tailored nutrition plans to manage symptoms and improve patient outcomes. The growing awareness of the importance of nutrition in disease prevention and recovery further fuels demand, as healthcare providers and patients seek effective dietary interventions. Additionally, advancements in medical research and technology have led to the development of more sophisticated and accessible clinical nutrition products. Government health initiatives and policies aimed at improving nutritional standards in healthcare settings also play a crucial role in driving demand for comprehensive clinical nutrition solutions.
Global Clinical Nutrition Market: Key Inclusions
Parenteral Nutrition segment is projected as the fastest growing segment in the Clinical Nutrition market during the forecasted period (2024-2034). The demand for parenteral nutrition within clinical nutrition is driven by its critical role in managing patients who cannot obtain adequate nutrients through oral or enteral routes. This need is particularly acute for individuals with severe gastrointestinal disorders, post-surgical complications, or chronic illnesses that impair nutrient absorption. Advances in medical technology and improved formulations of parenteral nutrition solutions enhance patient outcomes, making this treatment more effective and safer. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of conditions such as cancer and Crohn's disease, which often necessitate parenteral nutrition, contributes to the growing demand. The aging population, with its higher incidence of complex health issues, further amplifies the necessity for parenteral nutrition, ensuring patients receive essential nutrients to support recovery and maintain health.
Online sales channel segment in the clinical nutrition market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. The rise of online sales channels is significantly driving demand for clinical nutrition products. Increased internet accessibility and digital literacy have made it easier for consumers and healthcare providers to purchase specialized nutritional supplements and dietary products online. Convenience, broader product selection, and the ability to compare prices and read reviews have made e-commerce platforms a preferred choice for acquiring clinical nutrition products. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift towards online shopping, highlighting the need for reliable home delivery of essential healthcare products. Enhanced online marketing strategies and targeted advertising by nutrition brands further boost consumer awareness and accessibility, contributing to the growing demand for clinical nutrition through online sales channels.
Asia-Pacific region in the clinical nutrition market is Projected as the Fastest Growing Region during 2024 - 2034. In the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for clinical nutrition is driven by several compelling factors. The region's rapidly aging population faces increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer, necessitating specialized nutritional support for effective management and recovery. Additionally, rising healthcare awareness and improved access to medical facilities enhance the recognition of the importance of clinical nutrition in patient care. Economic growth and urbanization have led to lifestyle changes, resulting in dietary imbalances and higher incidence of nutrition-related disorders, further driving the need for clinical nutrition solutions. Government initiatives and healthcare policies aimed at improving nutritional standards in hospitals and care facilities also play a crucial role in bolstering demand. Furthermore, advancements in nutritional science and product innovation have made clinical nutrition more accessible and tailored to diverse patient needs, ensuring better health outcomes across the region.
Global Clinical Nutrition Market Key Players:
• Abbott Nutrition
• Baxter International Inc.
• Bayer AG
• Danone (Nutricia)
• Fresenius Kabi
• Grifols, S.A.
• Mead Johnson & Company, LLC
• Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.
• Nestle
• Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Victus, Inc.
• Other Industry Participants
Global Clinical Nutrition Market
Global Clinical Nutrition Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Oral Clinical Nutrition
• Parenteral Nutrition
o Carbohydrates
o Parenteral Lipid Emulsion
o Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions
o Trace Elements
o Vitamins & Minerals
• Enteral Feeding Formulas
o Standard Formula
o Disease-specific Formulas
Global Clinical Nutrition Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Retail Sales Channels
• Online Sales Channels
• Institutional Sales Channels
Global Clinical Nutrition Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Nutrition Deficiency
• Cancer Care
• Diabetes
• Chronic Kidney Diseases
• Orphan Diseases
• Dysphagia
• Pain Management
• Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea
• Others
Global Clinical Nutrition Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
