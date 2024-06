ESMA appoints new members of its Securities and Markets Stakeholder Group

Name Nationality Position

Academics

Barbara Alemanni Italy Full professor of financial markets and institutions, University of Genoa; Affiliate professor – financial markets and institution and Research fellow CAREFIN, Bocconi University

Gabriela Ariadna Dumitrescu Romania Associate Professor of Finance, ESADE Business School

Morten Kinander Norway Professor of Law, BI Norwegian Business School; Director Center for Financial Regulation, BI Norwegian Business School

Giovanni Petrella Italy Full Professor of Banking, Catholic University, Milan

Consumer Representatives

Monica Calu Romania Member in Advisory Council at the Central Level, National Authority for Consumer Protection, Bucharest

Kęstutis Kupšys Lithuania Vice President, Vartotojų Aljansas - Lithuanian Consumers Alliance

Aleksandra Maczynska Poland Acting Managing Director, BETTER FINANCE

Guillaume Prache France Executive President, Fédération des Associations Indépendantes de Défense des Epargnants pour la Retraite (FAIDER) - Federation of Independent Associations for Retirement Savers

Agustin Reyna Belgium Director General, Bureau européen des unions de consommateurs – the European consumer organisation (BEUC)

Christian Martin Stiefmueller Austria Senior Adviser, Research & Advocacy, Finance Watch

Users of Financial Services

Christiane Hölz Germany Lawyer, Managing Director, Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz e.V. (DSW)

Sari Lounasmeri Finland Chief Executive Officer of Pörssisäätiö - Finnish Foundation for Share Promotion

Employee Representatives

Chris Vervliet Belgium Deputy Secretary & Member of Select Committee European Works Council at KBC Group, KBC Asset Management, Brussels (Belgium); member UNIEuropa

Small and Medium Enterprises

Andrus Alber Estonia Co-founder and CEO, Bankish; Vice Chair, Estonian Fiscal Council; Member of the Supervisory Council, Swedbank Investment Funds; Member of the Board, Finance Estonia

Henning Bergmann Germany Chief Executive Officer of Der Mittelstandsverbund – ZGV e.V. - SME Groups Germany

Nikolaos Daskalakis Greece Advisor to GSEVEE, the Greek Confederation of SMEs

Ville Kajala Finland Senior Advisor, Company and Securities Law, Corporate Governance, Finland Chamber of Commerce

Financial Market Participants

Rosa Armesto Spain Director General, Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE); Lecturer, Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management

Florence Bindelle Belgium Secretary General, EuropeanIssuers

Urban Funered Sweden Chief Executive Officer, Swedish Securities Markets Association; Chairman and Board Member, Swedsec Licensiering; Chairman and Board Member, International Council of Securities Associations

Stephane Giordano France Head of Regulatory Strategy Team for Investment Banking Activities, Société Générale; Chairman, L'Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI) - French financial market association

Emma Lokko Ireland Head of Market Structure EMEA, Susquehanna International Group Limited

Ana Martínez-Pina Spain Partner, Lawyer of Financial Regulation, Gómez-Acebo & Pombo

Jacqueline Mills Belgium Managing Director, Head of Advocacy, Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME)

Nicolas Pfaff France Deputy Chief Executive and Head of Sustainable Finance, International Capital Market Association (ICMA)

Thomas Richter Germany CEO, BVI German Investment and Asset Management Association

Virginie Saade France Managing Director, Head of Government and Regulatory Policy, EMEA, CITADEL

Lucas Schmeddes Netherlands President & COO ICE Endex, Intercontinental Exchange

Miroslav Singer Czechia Chief Economist, Director for Institutional Relationships, Generali CEE Holding; Supervisory Board Deputy Chairman, Moneta Money Bank; Economics Lecturer, Prague University of Economics and Business