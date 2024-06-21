Diverse inorganic carbon uptake strategies in Antarctic seaweeds: revealing species-specific responses and implications for ocean acidification

Highlights

Antarctic seaweeds exhibited diverse CO 2 concentrating mechanisms (CCMs) which vary between algal phyla and a depth gradient.

concentrating mechanisms (CCMs) which vary between algal phyla and a depth gradient. Red Antarctic seaweeds represent the highest percentage of non-CCM species, while brown seaweeds represent the highest percentage of CCM species.

Green Antarctic seaweed demonstrate the loss of CCMs in response to depth.

Ocean acidification: OA may cause cascade effects in Antarctic ecosystems due to changes in seaweeds abundance patterns (non-CCMs species > CCM species).

Abstract

Seaweeds are important components of coastal benthic ecosystems along the Western Antarctic Peninsula (WAP), providing refuge, food, and habitat for numerous associated species. Despite their crucial role, the WAP is among the regions most affected by global climate change, potentially impacting the ecology and physiology of seaweeds. Elevated atmospheric CO 2 concentrations have led to increased dissolved inorganic carbon (Ci) with consequent declines in oceanic pH and alterations in seawater carbonate chemistry, known as Ocean Acidification (OA). Seaweeds possess diverse strategies for Ci uptake, including CO 2 concentrating mechanisms (CCMs), which may distinctly respond to changes in Ci concentrations. Conversely, some seaweeds do not operate CCMs (non-CCM species) and rely solely on CO 2 . Nevertheless, our understanding of the status and functionality of Ci uptake strategies in Antarctic seaweeds remains limited. Here, we investigated the Ci uptake strategies of seaweeds along a depth gradient in the WAP. Carbon isotope signatures (δ13C) and pH drift assays were used as indicators of the presence or absence of CCMs. Our results reveal variability in CCM occurrence among algal phyla and depths ranging from 0 to 20 m. However, this response was species specific. Among red seaweeds, the majority relied solely on CO 2 as an exogenous Ci source, with a high percentage of non-CCM species. Green seaweeds exhibited depth-dependent variations in CCM status, with the proportion of non-CCM species increasing at greater depths. Conversely, brown seaweeds exhibited a higher prevalence of CCM species, even in deep waters, indicating the use of CO 2 and HCO 3 −. Our results are similar to those observed in temperate and tropical regions, indicating that the potential impacts of OA on Antarctic seaweeds will be species specific. Additionally, OA may potentially increase the abundance of non-CCM species relative to those with CCMs.

Fernández P. A., Amsler C. D., Hurd C. L., Díaz P. A., Gaitán-Espitia J. D., Macaya E. C., Schmider-Martínez A., Garrido I., Murúa P. & Buschmann A. H., 2024. Diverse inorganic carbon uptake strategies in Antarctic seaweeds: revealing species-specific responses and implications for ocean acidification. Science of the Total Environment 945: 174006. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.174006. Article (subscription required).

