Jet By The Clever Baby Lands In-Store and Online at buybuy BABY

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Clever Baby, a company dedicated to developing products that make parents' lives easier and bring magical moments to little ones, is thrilled to announce the availability of its popular all-in-one baby teether and dispenser, Jet, at buybuy BABY.

Jet, created by entrepreneurs Mike and Tricia Meyer, parents of six, is a patented product that introduces a new category in baby care. By combining the functions of a teether and a dispenser, Jet offers a versatile design that simplifies tasks for parents. This innovative product sets a new standard of convenience and functionality in the industry, providing a unique tool that brings comfort and ease to both parents and their babies.

"We are beyond thrilled to expand the availability of Jet to buybuy BABY, both in stores and online," said Tricia Meyer, Co-founder of The Clever Baby. "buybuy BABY is a one-stop destination for parents and caregivers in search of high-quality baby products and buybuy BABY shares our commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions for parents, making them the ideal partner for us."

Jet presents a range of standout features, including:

· Versatile functionality: Jet is all-in-one solution and serves as a medicine dispenser, baby food feeder, and teether, catering to various needs and situations.

· Medication Administration: Jet makes giving medicine easier and the dispenser has tsp and ml markings to ensure accurate dosing of medication, providing peace of mind to parents.

· Convenient feeding solution: Jet simplifies the process of feeding baby food purees with less mess and more nutrients making it to baby’s mouth.

· Soothing teething relief: With its innovative teether design, Jet offers gentle relief to babies' sore gums, easing discomfort during the teething phase.

· Easy for baby to grasp: Jet's ergonomic shape and size make it easy for babies to handle and manipulate, fostering independence and exploration.

· Teething Relief: Jet is the ideal shape for baby to get relief to back teeth without gagging.

· Enhanced sensory experience: Jet is designed with raised surfaces for sensory stimulation.

Meyer shared, "Seeing Jet embraced by parents, caregivers, and babies alike has been truly gratifying. We're excited to expand its availability to more families through buybuy BABY.”

Jet is currently on shelves at buybuy BABY stores and online, presenting parents with a convenient, enjoyable, and must-have option for their baby care needs.

For more information about Jet and The Clever Baby, visit www.thecleverbaby.com and to find Jet online at buybuy BABY visit here.

About The Clever Baby: The Clever Baby was founded by serial entrepreneurs and parents of six, Mike and Tricia Meyer. The Clever Baby’s first product, Jet, is a patented teether and dispenser all-in-one! The Clever Baby is creating clever products that make parenting easier and creates magical moments for little ones! Learn more about The Clever Baby at www.thecleverbaby.com.

Media Contact:

Tricia Meyer

Co-Founder, The Clever Baby

tricia@thecleverbaby.com

708.421.1750 (cell)