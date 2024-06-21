ThriftBooks® Wins Platinum at Loyalty360 Awards 2024

Largest online independent used bookseller brings home Platinum in Creative Campaign and Communications category

SEATTLE, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, has won Platinum in the Creative Campaign and Communications category at the Loyalty360 Awards. The award was presented to ThriftBooks at the annual Loyalty360's Loyalty Expo in Orlando, Florida earlier this month.



The Loyalty360 Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in customer loyalty and engagement, recognizing organizations that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer experiences. With a rigorous evaluation process conducted by industry experts and esteemed judges, the awards honor companies that demonstrate excellence in understanding their customers, leveraging data insights effectively, and driving measurable results.

This award recognizes ThriftBooks’ 20th anniversary campaign, celebrating 20 years of excellence. This first-of-its-kind campaign was designed to enhance customer engagement and celebrate two decades of literary contributions, featuring MoodMarks – limited-edition bookmarks – that were included in customer orders monthly. When all six bookmarks were collected, it revealed a picture of a surprise image on the back. ThriftBooks also introduced the Teal Ticket Giveaway, a special promotion giving customers the chance to find the coveted Teal Ticket in their book orders, which gave them the opportunity to win a fully-paid trip to Phoenix, Arizona to visit ThriftBooks’ largest processing center. Winners experienced an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, immersing themselves in many book-themed games and discussions, as well as getting a first-hand look at how ThriftBooks sorts, packages, and sends off books to customers globally. The campaign wrapped up with a Cyber Monday event giving customers the opportunity to receive one of several unique, collectible posters with their purchase.

“Receiving the Platinum Award at the Loyalty360 Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the creative spirit and dedication of our team and our customers,” said Barbara Hagen, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at ThriftBooks. “Our 20th anniversary campaign was all about celebrating our loyal community of readers and enhancing their experience with us. We’re thrilled that this initiative not only delighted our customers but also set a new standard for creativity in our industry.”

“Congratulations to ThriftBooks for winning the Loyalty360 Platinum Award for Creative Campaign and Communications at this year's Loyalty Expo,” said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. “As brands look for ways to differentiate their loyalty offerings, ThriftBooks has demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation. This award highlights ThriftBooks' ability to think outside the box and engage customers in new and meaningful ways, setting a standard in the industry. We are excited to see how ThriftBooks will continue to drive customer loyalty in the future.”

To learn more about ThriftBooks or shop our assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 250 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com , Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2024 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1.7 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards .

