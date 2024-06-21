BitMart Celebrates Blast TGE and Launches Exclusive Event with SphereX

Mahe, Seychelles, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce an exclusive event in collaboration with SphereX to celebrate the Blast TGE. The event will run from 10:00 on June 20, 2024, to 10:00 on July 10, 2024 (UTC).

During this period, BitMart and SphereX invite users to participate in various activities including Blast deposits, trading, and earn, with a total prize pool of up to 22,000 USDT. Additionally, BitMart users can access SphereX’s exclusive event page for a chance to win extra rewards provided by SphereX.

During the period from 10:00 AM, June 26, 2024, to 10:00 AM, July 10, 2024 (UTC), users can participate in the event by following BitMart and SphereX’s social media channels and communities to share a reward of 1,000 USDT. Users who deposit 50 USDT worth of Blast or trade Blast equivalent to 150 USDT can draw random tokens worth 3 USDT to 10 USDT. Users can also participate in a 3-day fixed-savings activity for Blast, enjoying up to 50% APY. During the Blast fixed-savings period, users who cumulatively subscribe to Blast equivalent to 50 USDT can also draw an extra 5 USDT.

Furthermore, BitMart will randomly select 250 users who complete specified deposit, trading, and fixed-savings tasks to receive 20 USDT in random tokens as an additional reward. Users who complete tasks on the SphereX event page will also receive corresponding rewards from SphereX. Specific task content and bonus distribution are subject to SphereX’s announcement, and BitMart is not responsible for the details of SphereX’s event.

With the rapid development of the cryptocurrency field, BitMart is committed to providing users with a safe and efficient trading environment and optimizing their trading experience through continuous innovation. This collaborative event with SphereX aims to help users better understand the operations of centralized and decentralized exchanges and to thank all Blast ecosystem participants for their long-term support.

For more information and to participate in the event, please visit the BitMart event page and the SphereX event page .



About BitMart





BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

nickolas.hoog at bitmart.com