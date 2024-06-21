Imposter Scams Circulating in Lancaster County

Lincoln -- The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and Lancaster County Sheriff are issuing an alert that there has been an increase in government imposter scams in Lancaster County, especially those impersonating local law enforcement offices or court officials.

These scammers may claim there is a warrant out for your arrest and that you will go to jail if you do not pay immediately. They may say they are from the local court and you owe a penalty for missing jury duty.

A scammer might give you their title, employee ID, or badge number to sound official. They also might have information about you, like your name or home address.

If you receive a message like this, hang up.

To protect yourself:

Don’t send money to someone who reaches out unsolicited and says they work for the government. Scammers often ask for payments through wire transfer, gift cards, cryptocurrency, payment apps, cash, or a private courier service.

and says they work for the government. Scammers often ask for payments through wire transfer, gift cards, cryptocurrency, payment apps, cash, or a private courier service. Don’t give your financial or personal information to someone who calls, texts, emails, or messages you on social media and says they’re with the government. Hang up the phone and call the government agency directly at a number you know is correct.

to someone who calls, texts, emails, or messages you on social media and says they’re with the government. Hang up the phone and call the government agency directly at a number you know is correct. Don’t trust your Caller ID . Scammers can hack this and call from anywhere in the world.

. Scammers can hack this and call from anywhere in the world. Don’t click on links in unexpected emails, texts, or social media messages. Scammers send messages that look like they’re from a government agency but are designed to steal your money and personal information. Delete the message instead.

If you have been approached by this imposter scam, please consider reporting to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 402-441-6500.

For more information on how to protect yourself from scams, visit ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov or call the Consumer Affairs Response Team in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-2682.