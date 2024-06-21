Chilau Foods Products with the EEASY Lid Now Available to Customers in 250+ Meijer Stores

The easy-open jar lid is now available on Chilau’s line of southern-inspired stew and boil bases in stores across the Midwest

DAYTON, Ohio, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in nearly 80 years, today announces that Chilau Foods topped with the EEASY Lid is now available on shelves in more than 250 Meijer stores across the Midwest.



Chilau’s line of southern-inspired stew and boil bases offer a unique alternative to traditional beef, chicken and vegetable stew flavors, tapping into consumers’ growing desire for bold, ethnic flavor profiles. This presents a significant opportunity to retailers like Meijer looking to expand their offerings – especially with products now being topped with the inclusive and sustainable EEASY Lid.

CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. Many companies have created gadgets aimed at opening pesky jar lids, but CCT is the first company to have successfully invented a new lid itself.

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require more than 40 in-lb of torque to open – with some requiring more than 50 in-lb of torque. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 in-lb of torque to open a jar.

The EEASY Lid is also a sustainable packaging solution. Made of recyclable aluminum, the EEASY Lid is more sustainable than traditional tin-plate lids because it is infinitely recyclable, but it is still just as durable. Aluminum is also 57% lighter than traditional tin-plate lids, creating efficiencies in the supply chain.

“Any day we can expand the EEASY Lid’s availability to customers is a great day, but there’s something extra special about seeing our innovation on our neighborhood grocery store’s shelves,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “Customers these days want bold flavors for their meals along with accessible, sustainable packaging. Our partnership with Chilau Foods makes it so customers across the Midwest no longer have to choose between the two.”

The EEASY Lid is now available on two of Chilau’s flavors – Original Southern Style and Low County Citrus – in more than 250 Meijer grocery stores in six states: Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

“At Chilau Foods, we call ourselves a ‘soup aisle disruptor’ with our non-traditional ethnic flavors, and the EEASY Lid plays a big role in this, too,” said Michael Anderson, founder of Chilau Foods. “Meijer shoppers can now make their favorite stews and boils without the obstacle of opening a stubborn jar lid. We are looking forward to having Chilau Foods topped with the EEASY Lid available in more grocers across the country in the coming months.”

In addition to Meijer stores, the EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores in addition to select specialty grocers in the Northeast. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

Click here to download the press kit, which includes images, research, videos and labels.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.

EEASY Lids and demo products are available by request.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in nearly 80 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design award. CCT’s software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable than and as durable as traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit eeasylid.com .

Media Contact

Brianna Edwards

Uproar PR for CCT

bedwards@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102