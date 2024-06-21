Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,720 in the last 365 days.

Consumer price index (CPI) for May 2024

MACAU, June 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the Composite CPI for May 2024 rose by 0.77% year-on-year. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Education (+5.06%), Health (+2.76%) and Clothing & Footwear (+2.60%) saw notable year-on-year growth. In addition, the price indices of Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+1.20%) and Housing & Fuels (+0.57%) increased owing to higher charges for eating out, dearer prices of liquefied petroleum gas and rising electricity charges. On the other hand, the price indices of Transport (-2.99%) and Recreation & Culture (-0.91%) dropped. The CPI-A and CPI-B recorded respective increases of 0.75% and 0.80% year-on-year.

In comparison with April, the Composite CPI fell by 0.02% in May. The price indices of Recreation & Culture (-2.01%), Transport (-0.82%) and Household Furnishings & Services (-0.05%) recorded decreases, whereas the price indices of Clothing & Footwear (+0.84%), Health (+0.49%) and Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages (+0.23%) increased. The CPI-A remained stable month-on-month, while the CPI-B dipped by 0.04%.

For the 12 months ended May 2024, the average Composite CPI grew by 1.03% from the previous period, with notable rises in the price indices of Education (+6.19%), Recreation & Culture (+5.93%) and Clothing & Footwear (+4.48%). The average CPI-A and CPI-B rose by 0.89% and 1.22% respectively over the previous period.

The average Composite CPI for the first five months of 2024 climbed by 1.05% year-on-year. The average CPI-A and CPI-B went up by 0.97% and 1.16% respectively.

DSEC compiles three separate CPI series to reflect the impact of price changes for goods/services on households of different expenditure ranges. The CPI-A and CPI-B relate to about 50% and 30% of the households, which have an average monthly expenditure of MOP12,000-MOP35,999 and MOP36,000-MOP62,999 respectively. The Composite CPI relates to all the above-mentioned households; Housing & Fuels, Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages and Transport accounted for relatively large proportions of household expenditure, with respective weights of 33.75, 27.94 and 7.84.

You just read:

Consumer price index (CPI) for May 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more