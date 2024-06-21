Serverless Architecture Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global serverless architecture market was estimated at $3.01 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $21.99 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in a number of smartphones, rise in BYOD adoption, surge in the number of applications, the inclination of people toward shifting from DevOps to serverless computing, and mounting need to remote server management challenges fuel the growth of the global serverless architecture market. On the other hand, issues associated with third-party APIs hamper the market growth to some extent. However, the emergence of serverless architecture applications in the IoT landscape is expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.

The effects of COVID-19 are having a considerable impact on the technology sector, acting on raw materials supply, disturbing the electronics value chain, and triggering an escalatory risk on products. However, this interference and obstruction has instigated a stimulation for remote working, and a rapid focus on assessing the end-to-end value chain.

By geography, North America held the lion's share in 2017 and is anticipated to lead the trail from 2018 to 2025. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific would showcase at the fastest CAGR of 31.0% during the period. The report also analyzes the market across Europe and LAMEA.

India is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to significant growth in adoption of serverless infrastructure, as around 43%?of the developers reported deployment of applications in a serverless environment, which is less than global adoption rate of 33%.

The key market players analyzed in the global serverless architecture market report include Amazon Web Services, Twilio, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Tibco Software, IBM Corporation, Alibaba Group, Microsoft Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., and Rackspace Inc.

These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their stand in the industry.

