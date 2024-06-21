Submit Release
Humanitarian Visa d’Or: Hugh Kinsella Cunningham wins for documenting the plight of civilians in the DRC

"That's five years of my life!" Cunningham said, brimming with emotion, upon learning he had received the ICRC's Humanitarian Visa d'Or award in a near-unanimous decision by the jury. He has been reporting for years on the impacts of armed conflict between government forces and the March 23 Movement (M23) in the DRC.

This conflict stops civilians from having any control over their own storyand now with the use of heavy artillery against civilians... It's such an important issue, a really neglected conflict. So, it's amazing to think that more people will learn about something they might not necessarily be exposed to in the news.

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham

Hugh Kinsella Cunningham, photographer and winner of the ICRC Humanitarian Visa d'Or award

Isabelle de Lagasnerie, chief photo editor for the French newspaper La Croix, was emphatic: "The quality of the photographs – composition, angle, editing – is undeniable. They tell a story, complement one another and take us on a journey. Each photo raises questions, commands attention and has subtext that enriches the story."

