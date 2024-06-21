Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends And Forecast 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market size is projected to grow from $12.37 billion in 2023 to $13.21 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Despite challenges from various global health issues, the market is anticipated to reach $16.42 billion by 2028, driven by increasing prevalence of ADHD and advancements in treatment modalities.

Increasing Prevalence of ADHD Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the ADHD therapeutics market. ADHD therapeutics aim to improve symptom management, functional impairment, quality of life, and overall well-being for individuals affected by ADHD. For instance, in January 2023, reports published by the Guardian indicated that an estimated 170,000 identified patients were prescribed ADHD medication in 2022, marking a 20.4% increase from the 141,000 identified patients in 2021. Therefore, the rising prevalence of ADHD is propelling the growth of the ADHD therapeutics market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global ADHD therapeutics market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14042&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the ADHD therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson And Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Takeda Pharmaceutical's. These companies are focusing on digital advancements such as over-the-counter (OTC) versions of digital therapeutics to meet the increased demand for remote healthcare solutions. For example, in June 2023, Akili launched an OTC version of its video game-based digital therapeutic, EndeavorOTC, aimed at improving attention and organizational skills in adults with ADHD. This move follows the success of Akili's FDA-authorized prescription video game treatment, EndeavorRx, for children with ADHD.

Segments:

• By Drug Type: Stimulants, Non-Stimulants

• By Psychotherapy: Behavior Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Interpersonal Psychotherapy, Family Therapy

• By Age Group: Pediatric And Adolescent, Adult

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, E-Commerce

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the ADHD therapeutics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the ADHD therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global ADHD therapeutics market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder-adhd-therapeutics-global-market-report

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market size, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market drivers and trends, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

