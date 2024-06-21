Assured Positioning, Navigation, And Timing (PNT) Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Assured Positioning, Navigation, And Timing (PNT) Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) market size is projected to grow significantly from $0.81 billion in 2023 to $1.05 billion in 2024, at an impressive CAGR of 30.0%. The market's robust growth is driven by the increasing global demand for automotive products, high adoption of UAVs and autonomous vehicles, and the rising use of PNT for commercial and military applications. The market size is expected to continue its exponential growth, reaching $2.94 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 29.2%, fueled by the growing demand for security products, improved infrastructure, and advanced defense technologies.

High Adoption of UAVs and Autonomous Vehicles Propels Market Growth

The significant adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles is a primary driver of the assured PNT market's growth. These technologies rely heavily on precise positioning and navigation information to operate safely and effectively, particularly in complex or GPS-denied environments. According to DefenseScoop, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) requested over $1 billion for UAV procurement and $314 million for UAV research and development in 2022. Additionally, the U.S. government's fiscal 2024 budget proposed a 3.2% increase in the DoD's total discretionary budget to $842 billion, emphasizing the importance of UAVs and autonomous vehicles in modern military operations.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) market include Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, Collins Aerospace, Thales Group, and L3Harris Technologies Inc. These companies are focusing on developing innovative products to maintain their market position. For instance, Leonardo DRS launched AC2ES (A-PNT Converged Computing-Embedded and Scalable) in September 2021, a scalable A-PNT solution designed to operate in GPS-threatened environments, integrating vision navigation technology and offering flexible, cost-effective options for various vehicle platforms.

Trends Shaping the Future of PNT

The forecast period is expected to see several key trends, including the integration of multiple technologies, 5G integration, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, resilience and anti-spoofing technologies, and blockchain integration for secure positioning. These trends are set to enhance the capabilities and security of PNT systems, ensuring their reliability in diverse and challenging environments.

Segments:

• Component: Atomic Clocks, Antennas, Transponders, Sensors, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Other Components

• Platform: Air, Land, Naval

• End User: Defense, Homeland Security

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the assured PNT market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leadership position. The regions covered in the assured PNT market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

