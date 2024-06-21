Strategic Analysis Of The Global Vision Guided Robotics Software Market 2024 – 2033

Vision Guided Robotics Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $5.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vision guided robotics software market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to increase from $2.25 billion in 2023 to $2.69 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as the decreasing cost of hardware, advancements in processing power, miniaturization of cameras, globalization of supply chains, and compliance with safety regulations.

Rapid Growth Drivers

The market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $5.52 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.7%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising demand for quality control, expansion of e-commerce, lean manufacturing practices, increasing complexity of manufacturing processes, and penetration into emerging economies.

Major Players and Innovations

Key players such as ABB Ltd., Omron Corporation, and Cognex Corporation are at the forefront of innovation in vision guided robotics software. For example, Cognex Corporation recently launched the In-Sight L38 3D Vision System, integrating AI and 3D vision technologies to enhance automation efficiency and precision in industrial applications.

Market Trends

Innovative trends shaping the market include the adoption of cloud-based solutions, edge computing, sensor fusion, autonomous navigation, and human-robot collaboration. These advancements are crucial in meeting the growing demands for flexibility, efficiency, and safety in robotic operations.

Market Segments

The vision guided robotics software market is segmented based on:

Type: Mobile Robot, Fixed Robot

Technology: 2 Dimensional Vision Guided, 3 Dimensional Vision Guided

Application: Advanced Robotic Control Welding, Assembly, Cutting, Palletizing And Machine Tending, Navigation, Random Bin Picking, Collaborative Robots, Other Applications

Vertical: Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace, Healthcare, Transportation And Logistics, Food And Beverages, Other Verticals

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the vision guided robotics software market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period. The region benefits from extensive industrialization and automation initiatives across various sectors.

