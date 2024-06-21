The Washington Post Recognizes HRCI as a 2024 Top Workplace

Belonging and Inclusion Score High in Employee Engagement Findings

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier credentialing and learning organization for the human resource profession, has earned the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces award from The Washington Post. Derived from the findings of a workplace survey administered by Energage, HRCI has been validated as an employer of choice. Cited as the three top organizational strengths of HRCI were “(1) aware leaders who understand what’s really happening (2) supported growth that helps employees grow in their jobs and (3) an inclusive culture.”



Founded in 1973, HRCI develops and offers world-class learning and provides exceptional professional development opportunities for both HR and business professionals. Committed to the ongoing development and engagement of its own employees, HRCI has been lauded as a respectful, collaborative and participatory workplace. Many HRCI employees have earned one or more of the organization’s certifications, which include diversity, equity and inclusion courses.

To qualify for participation in the Top Workplaces awards, the organization’s employees complete a confidential survey that requests feedback on an employer’s priorities for health and wellbeing, work-life balance, social responsibility and diversity and inclusion. Comments describing HRCI included collaborative, welcoming, supportive and rewarding. One employee expressed, “Everyone on the team is mission-focused and supports one another in our common goals.”

HRCI CEO Amy Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE, said, “What an honor to be recognized by The Washington Post as a Top Workplace in our region! At HRCI, we pride ourselves on nurturing the potential of our workforce in the same manner as we support the ongoing development of the HR community. Based on their direct feedback, we’re particularly grateful that our team members feel they can thrive here, as our primary focus is creating a workplace where each of them is respected and valued.”

The full list of Top Workplaces 2024 will be published in the June 21, 2024 issue of The Washington Post. For more on HRCI, visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/hrci.

HRCI® is the premier credentialing, standards and learning organization for the human resources profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Secretariat for International Organization for Standardization (ISO) TC 260, HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. HRCI is also the parent company of HRSI℠, certifying organizations based on ISO standards. To learn more about HRCI and HRSI, visit www.hrci.org or www.hrsi.org .

