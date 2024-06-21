Global Flexible OLED Displays Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Flexible OLED Displays Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flexible OLED displays market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $11.29 billion in 2023 to $14.37 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. It will grow to $35.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing vehicle ownership, changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, global economic trends, weather, and environmental conditions.

Increase in Smartphone Adoption Drives Market Growth

An increase in smartphone adoption is expected to propel the growth of the flexible OLED displays market going forward. A smartphone is a mobile device that combines the functions of a traditional mobile phone with the capabilities of a small computer. Flexible OLED displays are used in smartphones to enable innovative designs, bendable form factors, and enhanced durability, providing a more versatile and user-friendly experience. For instance, in February 2023, according to Uswitch Limited, a UK-based financial conduct authority, beginning in 2022, there were 71.8 million mobile connections in the UK, a 3.8% (or around 2.6 million) increase over 2021. Further, the UK population is expected to grow to 68.3 million by 2025, of which 95% (or around 65 million individuals) are estimated to own a smartphone. Therefore, the increase in smartphone adoption is driving the growth of the flexible OLED display market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the flexible OLED displays market include Samsung Electronics, Sony Group Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, BOE Technology, Sharp Corporation, LG Display, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Corning Inc., AU Optronics, Innolux Corporation, Konica Minolta Inc., Osram Licht AG, Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Mouser Electronics, Japan Display Inc., Visionox Company, E Ink Holdings Inc., Hannstar Display Corporation, Royole Corporation, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd., Ritek Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Ritdisplay Corporation, EverDisplay Optronics (EDO), 4D Systems, Raystar Optronics, JOLED Inc., Digilent Inc.

Trends in the Flexible OLED Displays Market

Major companies operating in the flexible OLED display market are focusing on innovating new technological products, such as flexible OLED display tablets, to increase their profitability in the market. Flexible OLED display tablets refer to tablets that use flexible OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology for their displays. For instance, in December 2023, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., a China-based technology company, launched MatePad Pro 13.2, a flexible OLED display tablet. Its multipurpose design is ideal for various tasks, including productivity, creative work, and multimedia consumption. It is ideal for various use cases due to its powerful performance, large capacity, long battery life, and high-resolution display.

Segments:

• By Display Type: Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Electronic Paper Display (EPD)

• By Flexibility Type: Curved Display, Foldable Display

• By Application: Lighting, Smart Phones, Television, Monitor, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flexible OLED displays market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the flexible OLED displays market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Flexible OLED Displays Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Flexible OLED Displays Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on flexible OLED displays market size, flexible OLED displays market drivers and trends, flexible OLED displays market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The flexible OLED displays market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

