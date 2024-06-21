Flock Adhesive Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $3.45 Billion by 2028

Flock Adhesive Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flock adhesive market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.51 billion in 2023 to $2.69 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.45 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as advancements in technology, increased investment in research and development, and growing environmental awareness.

Growing Textile Industry Fuels Market Growth

The expansion of the textile industry is a primary driver of the flock adhesive market's growth. This industry encompasses the research, design, and manufacturing of textiles, fabrics, and clothing. Flocking adhesives, particularly those using non-toxic, water-based, and recycled fibers, are essential for creating the soft, velvety textures desired in decorative textile finishes. According to a report by the State Council of the People's Republic of China, primary textile retailers recorded sales of ¥9.48 trillion ($1.30 trillion) from January to July 2022, marking a 1.7% increase from the previous year. Additionally, China's clothing exports saw a 12.4% year-on-year rise, amounting to $189.4 billion. This growth in the textile sector significantly drives the demand for flock adhesives.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the flock adhesive market include Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, H.B. Fuller Company, Avient Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings, Sika AG, LORD Corporation, CHT Germany GmbH, Paramelt BV, Stahl Holdings B.V., Franklin International Inc., and Argent International Inc.

These companies are increasingly focusing on developing recyclable and compostable adhesives to gain a competitive edge. Water-borne and solventless flock adhesives, which minimize environmental impact, are becoming more prevalent. For instance, H.B. Fuller launched compostable adhesive solutions, including Flextra Evolution SF1000CP/XR2000CP and Flextra Evolution WB1200CP/XR2200CP, catering to the demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Segments:

•Flock Type: Nylon Flock, Polyester Flock, Cotton Flock, Rayon Flock, Other Flock Type

•Source: Waterborne, Solvent Borne

•Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy resin, Other Resin Types

•Application: Automotive, Textile, Printing, Paper And Packaging, Other Application

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Europe Emerging

North America led the flock adhesives market in 2023, driven by substantial demand and advanced manufacturing capabilities. However, Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, benefiting from increased environmental regulations and a strong push towards sustainable products. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

