Fog Computing Market Set for Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach $0.71 Billion by 2028

Fog Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Fog Computing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $0.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fog computing market has seen exponential growth in recent years, with projections indicating a rise from $0.15 billion in 2023 to $0.21 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. It will grow to $0.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9%. This growth is attributed to the proliferation of IoT devices, increasing demand for real-time applications, advancements in edge computing, the rise of cloud computing, and the rapid expansion of big data.

Rising Adoption of Smart Devices Drives Market Growth

The growing adoption of smart devices, enriched with AI and machine learning capabilities, is a key driver propelling the fog computing market forward. These devices, interconnected through the IoT, benefit from fog computing by enabling real-time data processing, reducing latency, and enhancing scalability through decentralized computing.

Explore the global fog computing market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13963&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the fog computing market, such as Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, and Cisco Systems Inc., are focusing on integrating edge AI into their products. For instance, Atos SE's Atos Business Outcomes-as-a-Service (Atos BOaaS) leverages edge-to-cloud solutions to deliver AI-based business value seamlessly from edge to far edge, thereby streamlining operations and reducing environmental impact.

Trends Shaping the Future

In the forecast period, significant trends include the maturation of edge AI, advancements in quantum fog computing, enhanced integration of fog-to-cloud architectures, blockchain for enhanced security, and dynamic fog resource orchestration.

Segments of the Fog Computing Market

Component: Hardware, Software

Deployment Models: Private Fog Node, Community Fog Node, Public Fog Node, Hybrid Fog Node

Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy, Smart Manufacturing, Transportation And Logistics, Connected Health, Security And Emergencies, Retail, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America led the fog computing market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global fog computing market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fog-computing-global-market-report

Fog Computing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Fog Computing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on fog computing market size, fog computing market drivers and trends, fog computing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The fog computing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fog Detectors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fog-detectors-global-market-report

Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifog-coatings-global-market-report

Surface Computing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surface-computing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293