North America the largest region in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Hospitality market in 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) in hospitality market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $0.09 billion in 2023 to $0.15 billion in 2024, at a remarkable CAGR of 58.6%. This exponential growth is driven by the increasing demand for enhanced customer experiences, the adoption of chatbots and virtual assistants, and the potential of AI in optimizing travel and hospitality operations. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $0.92 billion, growing at a CAGR of 57.5%, fueled by advancements in generative AI, IoT, blockchain, cloud integration, and rising consumer demand.

Rising Digitalization Propels Market Growth

The surge in digitalization within the hospitality industry is a key driver of AI adoption. Digitalization involves integrating advanced technologies to enhance hospitality services, thereby improving operational efficiency and personalizing guest experiences. A survey by Rackspace Technology in February 2023 revealed that 37% of IT decision-makers in hospitality and travel are leveraging AI and machine learning, up from 13% in 2021. The survey also noted that 67% of respondents aim to enhance speed and efficiency, 59% to predict business performance, and 46% to minimize risks using these technologies. Thus, increasing digitalization is set to drive the growth of AI in the hospitality market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the AI hospitality market include Google LLC, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, and IBM Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced AI and ML platforms to enhance customer service in hotels and resorts. For instance, in March 2022, Revnomix Hotel Data launched RevSeed 2.0, an AI and ML platform providing real-time market analysis, strategic pricing decisions, and revenue management strategies for hotels.

Segments:

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots Or Travel Bots, Blockchain, Big Data, Other Technologies

• By Hospitality Type: Food And Beverage, Lodging Or Accommodation, Other Hospitality Type

• By Application: Customer Purchases, Travel Choices, Restaurants, Entertainment, Journey Patterns And Itinerary, Other Applications

•

North America Leads the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the AI in hospitality market, reflecting the region's advanced technological infrastructure and high adoption rates of AI solutions. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across other regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

