FIDO Authentication Market set to Reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030 Due to Increasing Adoption of Mobile and IoT Devices
FIDO authentication offers a significant enhancement over traditional methods by utilizing public key cryptography, which is more resilient against phishingAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The FIDO Authentication Market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 6.72 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 22.8 % over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
The FIDO (Fast Identity Online) authentication market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years, fueled by the increasing need for secure and convenient authentication methods across various industries. FIDO authentication offers a robust solution to address the shortcomings of traditional password-based systems by leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques and biometric data. As organizations strive to enhance their cybersecurity posture and deliver seamless user experiences, the demand for FIDO authentication solutions continues to surge.
One of the key drivers propelling the growth of the FIDO authentication market is the escalating threat landscape characterized by sophisticated cyberattacks and data breaches. Traditional authentication methods, such as passwords and PINs, are inherently vulnerable to various attack vectors, including phishing, brute force attacks, and credential stuffing. In contrast, FIDO authentication significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access by employing public key cryptography and biometric authentication, thereby enhancing security and mitigating the impact of cyber threats..
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the FIDO Authentication industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global FIDO Authentication market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
OneSpan, Aware, Inc., Nok Nok Labs, Inc., Century Longmai Technology Co., Ltd., Daon, Movenda, Thales Security, RSA Security LLC, International Systems Research Co., Yubico, and other players..
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the FIDO Authentication market.
It has segmented the global FIDO Authentication market
By Component
FIDO Authentication Devices
FIDO Authentication SDKs
FIDO Client SDK
FIDO Server SDK
Services
Technology Consulting
Integration & Deployment
FIDO Certification Services
Support Services
By Application
Payment Processing
PKI/Credential Management
Document Signing
User Authentication
Others
By Industry Vertical
BFSI
Healthcare & Life Sciences
IT & Telecom
Retail & CPG
Government & Defense
Energy & Utilities
Others
Key Points Covered in the Report:
A thorough analysis of value and volume at the worldwide, sector, and regional levels is included in the global FIDO Authentication' market report.
The study offers a full business size FIDO Authentication ' from a global point of view through a review of past facts and possible scenarios.
Geographically, the FIDO Authentication of market analysis includes the number of regions and their contrast of revenue.
The market analysis focuses on ex-factory costs, output volume, market share & sales for every manufacturer on a company level basis.
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global FIDO Authentication 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.
It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.
In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the FIDO Authentication ' industry research also provides key players.
This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment.
