Daniel del Valle Blanco Appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the Internation Montessori School of Beijing
Representing hundreds of millions of youths, Ambassador Blanco chose the Internation Montessori School of Beijing as a key stop on his visit to China.
This week, Daniel del Valle Blanco, President of the UN-Habitat Youth Advisory Board and, until recently, the Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the International Youth Organization to the United Nations arrived in China to commence his goodwill visit. Representing hundreds of millions of youths from all over the world, Ambassador Blanco chose the International Montessori School of Beijing as a key stop on his visit to China, sketching visions for the future with students from various backgrounds and promoting global peace.
— Daniel del Valle Blanco
the International Montessori School of Beijing, which gathers students from diverse cultural backgrounds and focuses on international perspectives and research, aligns closely with Ambassador Blanco’s interests in youth development and international exchange.
During Interaction session with the students, Ambassador Blanco expressed, “It is an honor to interact with these talented and passionate children. A preschool boy asked me what can be done for children in war, which was profoundly moving. It shows that the school’s philosophy of peace education is planting seeds of hope in the young minds.”
Ambassador Blanco delivered a speech titled "Child Growth and International Development." In his address, he emphasized the importance of education in shaping children into global citizens and encouraged students to actively participate in the globalization process to contribute to a more harmonious world.
He said, “Chinese students consistently achieve remarkable results in international assessments, demonstrating their proficiency in mathematics, science, and cultural literacy. These accomplishments reflect the nation’s firm commitment to establishing a strong educational foundation. Moreover, China’s adoption of modern technology and innovative teaching methods prepares students for the challenges of the digital age. By integrating cutting-edge tools into classrooms nationwide, educators empower students with the skills and adaptability needed to thrive in an interconnected and dynamic world.”
This speech will be included in the educational documentary series "Everyone’s Enlightenment bptalks," and Ambassador Blanco is honored to be the first featured guest in the series. This honor not only recognizes his personal contributions but also affirms his efforts in promoting international understanding and peace.
Ambassador Blanco is the youngest ambassador at the United Nations by any nation or organization. He has previously served as a Political and Youth Affairs Attaché at the Permanent Observer Mission of the Sovereign Order of Malta to the United Nations and as a Youth Policy Advisor at the Permanent Mission of Slovakia to the United Nations. He is dedicated to supporting the implementation of the UN Youth 2030 Strategy and played an active role in the historic official consultations and negotiations to establish the first-ever UN Youth Office. Additionally, he led the UN Environment Program's "Faith for Earth" initiative in Spain and played a significant role in the "Safe Worship" campaign of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.
the International Montessori School of Beijing warmly welcomed Ambassador Blanco’s visit and appointed him as the school’s Goodwill Ambassador. The school principal stated, “Ambassador Blanco’s visit and speech provided our students with a unique learning opportunity, allowing them to think about issues from an international perspective.”
