Daniel del Valle Blanco Appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the Internation Montessori School of Beijing

Ambassador Blanco creating art with students Ambassador Blanco giving a speech Ambassador Blanco is the youngest ambassador at the United Nations by any nation or organization

Representing hundreds of millions of youths, Ambassador Blanco chose the Internation Montessori School of Beijing as a key stop on his visit to China.

Chinese students consistently achieve remarkable results in international assessments, demonstrating their proficiency in mathematics, science, and cultural literacy.” — Daniel del Valle Blanco