Statement by Premier King to the Class of 2024

CANADA, June 20 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement to the graduating Class of 2024:

“To the graduating class of 2024, I extend my sincerest congratulations on your graduation. This is a significant achievement, and we are immensely proud of you. Take a moment to reflect on the memories, friendships, and experiences that have shaped your journey.

Graduation is more than just a ceremony; it's a celebration of growth and an invitation to chart your own course.  As you embark on this new chapter, remember that you carry the well-wishes of the entire province with you.

Congratulations, and happy graduation week! May your celebration be filled with joy, reflection, and anticipation for the incredible journey ahead. Go forth with confidence, and never forget your Island roots as you pursue your dreams.”

