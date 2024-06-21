Digital Health Market Surge Anticipated Growth to $767,718.9 Million by 2030

Digital Health Market Size

Digital health is defined as the use of communication technologies in the healthcare sector for the management of chronic disease from remote areas.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital Health Market by Product & Service, Component, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.”

Digital health is defined as the interaction between healthcare system and technology. It applies a digital health transformation in the healthcare field by incorporating software, hardware, and services. It provides various opportunities to accelerate the process to attain health and well-being related to sustainable development goal.

Healthcare information technology aims to prevent disease, provide early diagnosis of life threatening disease, help in the management of chronic disease, and enhance the quality of life by remote monitoring of patients. It offers real opportunities to improve medical outcomes and enhance efficiency.

Hypertension patients require monitoring of their blood pressure at regular intervals to alleviate the chances of stroke and heart attack. Market players are focusing on the development of novel approaches for use of digital health technology. Moreover, in 2020, Sensyne Health, the clinical AI technology company, launched GDm-Health, in the U.S. to provide remote monitoring solution for diabetic patients in pregnancy.

The digital health market is segmented on the basis of product & service, component, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is divided into mHealth and eHealth. The eHealth segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for telehealth & telemedicine, and increase in number of internet users.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the global digital health market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the healthcare systems in the world and increased the need for development of healthcare information technology and remote monitoring services. For instance, in February 2020, the National health commission issued a notice to strengthen the use of digital technology to support the response to COVID-19. Moreover, it was reported that in the UK, the proportion of doctor visit over video and phone was increased to 48% in 2020. According to World Health Organization, in 2020, it was reported that 30 out of 53 countries in Europe developed digital contact tracing for COVID-19. Subsequently, this leads to increase in demand for telehealth, healthcare information technology, and mHealth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product & service, the eHealth segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the digital health market in 2020.

By end user, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global digital health market share in 2020 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of key players, adoption of smartphone users, and advancements in healthcare information technology in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in demand for remote monitoring services, and rise in number of internet users.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco systems

eCLINICALWORKS

General Electric company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Honeywell International Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Siemans Healthcare AG

Qualcomm technologies, Inc.

