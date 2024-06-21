Global Biogas Upgrading Equipment Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Biogas Upgrading Equipment Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biogas upgrading equipment market, vital for transforming raw biogas into high-quality biomethane or renewable natural gas (RNG), is set to expand from $1.86 billion in 2023 to $2.17 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 16.6%. This growth trajectory is attributed to increased demand for renewable natural gas, rising investments in biogas infrastructure, and heightened public awareness of biogas benefits. By 2028, the market is projected to reach $3.93 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%, driven by environmental awareness and demand for sustainable fuel solutions.

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Propels Market Growth

The growing need for renewable energy sources is a major factor propelling the biogas upgrading equipment market forward. Environmental, economic, and policy factors highlight a shift towards sustainable energy, with biogas upgrading equipment playing a crucial role in converting organic waste into a clean energy resource. For instance, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy production and consumption in the US reached record highs in 2022, further emphasizing the importance of biogas in the renewable energy landscape.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Veolia Environnement S.A., Air Liquide SA, and Atlas Copco AB are at the forefront of the biogas upgrading equipment market, focusing on innovative product development. Streamline Innovations Inc., for instance, launched VALKYRIE ECO and VALKYRIE ECO FLEX H2S in 2023, designed for efficient and environmentally friendly H2S removal in biogas-to-RNG applications.

Segments:

• Type: Chemical Scrubber, Water Scrubber, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), Membrane

• Feedstock: Municipal Solid Waste, Agricultural Residues, Wastewater Sludge, Food Waste, Industrial Organic Waste, Other Feedstocks

• End-User: Wastewater Treatment Plants, Landfills, Agricultural Digesters, Industrial Facilities, Commercial And Residential, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

Europe dominated the biogas upgrading equipment market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

