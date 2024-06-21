Upcoming Trends And Drivers Of The Low-Carbon Copper Market

Low-Carbon Copper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The low-carbon copper market, which focuses on environmentally sustainable copper production, has witnessed robust growth. Starting from $72.22 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $78.07 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth in recent years has been driven by expanded electrical grids, increased per capita consumption of copper, demand from aerospace and aviation sectors, emissions reduction initiatives, and heightened consumer awareness.

The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $108.54 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This growth is attributed to rising demand for copper in energy transition technologies, the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) market, expanding construction sector needs, investor emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, and increased demand for consumer goods. Key trends include technological advancements, renewable energy integration, adoption of 3D printing, and industry collaborations.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is poised to significantly boost the low-carbon copper market. EVs, powered by electric motors and rechargeable batteries, are gaining popularity due to environmental concerns and sustainability benefits. Low-carbon copper plays a crucial role in reducing lifecycle emissions of EVs, making them more appealing to consumers and aligning with sustainability goals. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric car sales saw a substantial increase in 2023, indicating robust growth and a positive outlook for the EV market.

Low-Carbon Copper Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the low-carbon copper market include Trafigura Group Pte Ltd., Jiangxi Copper Corporation, BHP Group, Rio Tinto Plc, Vale S.A., Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd., Glencore Plc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Codelco, Aurubis AG, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Teck Resources Limited, Newmont Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., KGHM Polska Miedz S.A., Antofagasta Plc, Boliden Group, Taseko Mines Ltd., Luvata Company Ltd, Elcowire Group, Fedral Metal Co., ASM Metal Recycling Ltd., Romco, Midwest PGM Recycling Center, Pan Pacific Copper Co. Ltd. These industry leaders are advancing with green copper products, focusing on sustainability and reducing carbon footprints across the value chain.

Low-Carbon Copper Market Segments

• Product Type: Wires, Plates, Sheets And Strips, Tubes, Bars And Sections, Other Product Types • Technology: Electrowinning, Electrolytic • Source: Recycled Copper, Virgin Copper • End-User: Power Generation and Distribution, Building and Construction, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Other End-Use Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the low-carbon copper market in 2023, driven by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. The region continues to offer substantial growth opportunities, supported by increasing investments in sustainable technologies and infrastructure projects.

Low-Carbon Copper Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Low-Carbon Copper Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on low-carbon copper market size, low-carbon copper market drivers and trends, low-carbon copper market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The low-carbon copper market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

