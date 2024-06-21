Operating Room Integration Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Operating Room Integration Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Operating Room Integration Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The operating room integration (ORI) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for improved surgical efficiency and patient safety. This market focuses on integrating various technologies, systems, and devices within operating rooms to create a seamless and interconnected environment.

Market Size and Growth

The global operating room integration market size reached $1.93 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to $2.18 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 13.1%. This growth can be attributed to factors like healthcare infrastructure development, a shift towards minimally invasive surgeries, and the increasing complexity of surgical procedures themselves. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.35 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.3%. This continued growth is anticipated to be driven by the integration of robotic-assisted surgery and AI, the adoption of telemedicine and remote healthcare solutions, a growing focus on infection control and patient safety, and an emphasis on data-driven decision-making in healthcare.

Rising Surgical Procedures Fuel Market Growth

The increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide is a major factor propelling the growth of the operating room integration market. ORI streamlines these procedures by seamlessly connecting medical devices and data systems, fostering efficient communication, and enhancing precision. This ultimately contributes to improved surgical outcomes and patient safety. For instance, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reported a significant rise in total procedures performed globally in 2022. This highlights the growing demand for efficient and safe surgical environments, which is a key driver of the ORI market.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the operating room integration market include Johnson & Johnson, Sony Electronics Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and several others. These companies are increasingly focusing on introducing advanced technological solutions, such as next-generation visualization and integration solutions, to gain a competitive edge. For instance, Olympus Corporation recently launched the EasySuite ES-IP system, a new-generation solution designed to provide a unified view of diverse data for improved clinical decision-making.

Market Segments

The operating room integration market is segmented by various factors, including:

• Component: Software, Services

• Device Type: Audio Video Management System, Display System

• Application: General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurosurgery

• End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Landscape

North America was the dominant region in the operating room integration market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years due to factors like rising healthcare expenditure and increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

Operating Room Integration Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Operating Room Integration Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on operating room integration market size, operating room integration market drivers and trends, operating room integration market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The operating room integration market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

