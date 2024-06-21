Personal Computer (PC)-Based Automation Market Set for Strong Growth, Expected to Reach $34.47 Billion by 2024

Personal Computer (PC)-Based Automation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $42.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal computer (PC)-based automation market is the use of a standard personal computer (PC) as the central control unit in an automation system to control and automate industrial processes, machinery, or equipment. This approach provides a cost-effective, versatile, and powerful solution for managing and monitoring industrial processes in various applications across different industries.

Market Size and Growth

The personal computer (PC)-based automation market has experienced strong growth in recent years, with the market size expected to reach $34.47 billion in 2024, up from $32.42 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the proliferation of personal computers, advancements in microprocessors, the development of graphical user interfaces, and the emergence of industrial PCs.

Steady Growth Expected in the Next Few Years

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $42.08 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors driving this growth include integration with emerging technologies, a shift towards edge computing, advancements in computing power and efficiency, and a focus on cybersecurity and data privacy.

Increasing Demand for Industrial Automation Driving Market Growth

The increasing demand for industrial automation is expected to propel the growth of the personal computer (PC)-based automation market. Industrial automation refers to using advanced technology to automate various stages of the manufacturing process, leading to efficiency, productivity, cost reduction, flexibility, and scalability.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the personal computer (PC)-based automation market, such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Microsoft Corporation, are focusing on developing innovative solutions to drive growth and maintain competitiveness. These solutions, such as EMS-TGL and the EPC-TGU, are designed for industrial environments and are more robust than standard consumer-grade computers.

Market Segmentation

The personal computer (PC)-based automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Industrial PCs (IPCs), Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

2) By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the personal computer (PC)-based automation market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Personal Computer (PC)-Based Automation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Personal Computer (PC)-Based Automation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on personal computer (PC)-based automation market size, personal computer (PC)-based automation market drivers and trends, personal computer (PC)-based automation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The personal computer (PC)-based automation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

