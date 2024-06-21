Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,731 in the last 365 days.

EBRD promotes sustainable mining in Mongolia


Khan Altai Resource is a mining operation on the largest gold deposit in south-western Mongolia 
  • EBRD provides US$ 10 million to support Khan Altai Resource mining operation
  • Sustainable infrastructure and advanced technologies
  • New jobs for local population

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting sustainable mining operations and creating new employment opportunities in rural areas of Mongolia by providing funds to Khan Altai Resource (KAR), a special purpose gold mining company based in the Gobi Altai province of south western Mongolia.

KAR, a fully-owned subsidiary of the EBRD’ long-term client and a national sustainability leader Max Group, will receive a loan of up to US$ 10 million (€9.2 million) to procure specialised equipment for mining and processing purposes. This will help KAR, one the founding members of the Mongolian Responsible Mining Initiative, to put in place a sustainable infrastructure based on the advanced technology to process and produce gold bars with the minimum environmental impact.

It is expected that the new, Caterpillar-manufactured, machinery will reduce the annual consumption of fuel at KAR by 200,000 tonnes thus contributing to its greater operational efficiency.

KAR is committed to develop relevant training programmes for potential employees and will create hundreds of new jobs for the region.

The project is consistent with the recently approved EBRD mining sector strategy, which recognises the important role the mining industry is set to play in developing greener economies that are aligned with the Paris Agreement.

As at June 2024, the EBRD has invested €2.36 billion in Mongolia’s economy through 145 projects. Around 90 per cent of these funds have been channelled to support private-sector companies.

You just read:

EBRD promotes sustainable mining in Mongolia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more