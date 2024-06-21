Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Wearable Robotic Exoskeleton Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wearable robotic exoskeleton market has experienced significant growth, surging from $1.16 billion in 2023 to $1.71 billion in 2024, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.3%. This growth trajectory is attributed to several factors, including success stories of early adopters, heightened media and public awareness, advancements in human-machine interfaces, and increasing awareness of challenges posed by aging populations, along with a renewed focus on workplace safety.

Rising Adoption in Aging Populations Drives Market Growth

The exponential growth of the wearable robotic exoskeleton market is forecasted to continue, reaching $7.12 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 42.9%. Factors contributing to this projected growth include the global expansion of exoskeleton manufacturers, integration with augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), supportive regulatory frameworks, cost efficiencies, and expanding opportunities in rehabilitation and healthcare.

Key Players and Innovations

Major companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Parker Hannifin Corporation are at the forefront of the wearable robotic exoskeleton market. These companies focus on integrating AI and machine learning into their products to enhance functionality, responsiveness, and adaptability. For example, German Bionic launched the fifth-generation Cray X, featuring AI-based enhancements like an active walking aid and a Smart Safety Companion for improved workplace safety.

Trends Shaping the Future

Innovations in the wearable robotic exoskeleton market include increased adoption in aging populations, expanded applications in neurorehabilitation, diversification across industrial sectors, and advancements in human-machine interfaces. The integration of AI and robotics is poised to revolutionize the market, offering new dimensions of human enhancement and safety.

Market Segments

• Type: Passive, Powered

• Actuation Technology: Electric, Hydraulic, Fully Mechanical, Other Actuation Technology

• Application: Rehabilitation, Assistive, Body Parts Support, Sports

• End User: Healthcare, Industrial, Defense, Commercial

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

North America dominated the wearable robotic exoskeleton market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and early adoption. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare expenditure and industrial growth.

