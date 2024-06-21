Healthcare Information System Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Healthcare Information System Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare information system (HIS) market has experienced significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from $379.98 billion in 2023 to $423.53 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. It will grow to $643.82 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This expansion is fueled by various factors including government initiatives, increasing healthcare costs, interoperability demands, patient-centric care, and concerns over data security and privacy.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Driving Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a pivotal driver for the healthcare information system market. Chronic illnesses necessitate continuous medical attention and monitoring, tasks efficiently managed by HIS platforms. According to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) accounted for 74% of global deaths in 2022, underscoring the critical need for effective health information management systems.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as McKesson Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Cerner Corporation are actively innovating to enhance their offerings. Teladoc Health Inc., for example, introduced Chronic Care Complete in February 2022, a pioneering solution aimed at improving health outcomes for individuals managing multiple chronic conditions through integrated virtual care and health monitoring technologies.

Healthcare Information System Market Segments

• Component: Hardware, Software And Systems, Services

• Deployment: Web-based, On-premises, Cloud-based

• Application: Hospital Information System, Pharmacy Automation Systems, Laboratory Informatics, Revenue Cycle Management, Medical Imaging Information System

• End-Use: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic And Research Institutes

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront

North America led the healthcare information system market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are elaborated in the comprehensive report.

