Obstetrics And Gynecology (OB-GYN) Electronic Health Record (EHR) Market Expected to Reach $2.67 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) electronic health record (EHR) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for specialized electronic health record systems tailored for women's health. These digital platforms or software applications enable healthcare providers in obstetrics and gynecology to efficiently manage patient health information related to women's reproductive health, pregnancy, childbirth, gynecological care, and other related medical services.

Market Size and Growth

The OB-GYN EHR market is projected to grow from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $1.88 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. In the historic period, the market witnessed significant growth due to factors such as regulatory compliance, specialized features for women's health, enhanced data visualization, patient engagement, and improving patient care coordination. The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $2.67 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth will be driven by factors such as integration with telehealth services, advancements in artificial intelligence, interoperability requirements, regulatory evolution, and patient-centric care models.

Rising Demand for Integrated Healthcare Solutions

The increasing demand for integrated healthcare solutions is expected to propel the growth of the OB-GYN EHR market. Integrated healthcare solutions aim to improve healthcare services' coordination, efficiency, and effectiveness by connecting various components of the healthcare ecosystem. Integrated EHR systems can support remote monitoring for high-risk pregnancies or post-surgery recovery, enabling OB-GYNs to monitor patients' vital signs and health status closely, leading to early intervention and better outcomes.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the OB-GYN EHR market, such as Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., and Athenahealth Inc., are focusing on advanced electronic health records, including generative AI tools, to increase profitability. These tools enable healthcare professionals to leverage voice commands for scheduling appointments and bill payments, improving operational efficiency and patient care.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the OB-GYN EHR market in 2023, driven by the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of digital health solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing healthcare spending, growing awareness of women's health, and adoption of digital health technologies.

Segments

The obstetrics and gynecology (ob-gyn) electronic health record (ehr) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Client Server-Based Electronic Health Record (EHR), Web-Based Electronic Health Record (EHR)

2) By Application: Scheduling, Billing, Clinical Documentation, Workflow Management, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Obstetrics And Gynecology Electronic Health Record Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Obstetrics And Gynecology (OB-GYN) Electronic Health Record (EHR) Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on obstetrics and gynecology electronic health record (ehr) market size, obstetrics and gynecology (ob-gyn) electronic health record (ehr) market drivers and trends, obstetrics and gynecology (ob-gyn) electronic health record (ehr) market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The obstetrics and gynecology (ob-gyn) electronic health record (ehr) market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

