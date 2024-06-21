The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Size - $1.72 Billion in 2024

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic and smart pet feeder market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $1.49 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.72 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. It will grow to $2.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This growth can be attributed to increasing demand for convenience, integration with IoT ecosystems, and the multifunctionality of smart pet feeders.

Rising Demand for Pet Ownership Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of pets for companionship and emotional support is a key factor propelling the automatic and smart pet feeder market. These devices offer convenient solutions for pet care tasks, such as feeding pets at scheduled times or on demand. With lifestyles becoming more convenience-driven, pet feeders reduce the time and effort required for regular feeding, making pet ownership more manageable and appealing to potential pet owners.

Explore the global automatic and smart pet feeder market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14045&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Pets at Home Group Plc, Godrej Agrovet Limited, and Tuya Global Inc. are focusing on product innovation to enhance functionality and ease of use. For instance, the Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Feeder integrates advanced sensors for food detection and portion control, enhancing its appeal among tech-savvy pet owners.

Innovations like these are driving partnerships and collaborations within the pet industry, aimed at developing smarter, more intuitive feeding solutions.

Segments:

• Product: Automatic Smart Feeder, Smart Pet Feeder

• Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Pet Types

• Price Range: Low-Cost Feeder, Mid-Range Feeder, High-End Feeder

• Application: Pet Healthcare, Communication And Entertainment, Pet Owner Convenience, Pet Safety

• Distribution Channel: Online E-Commerce Stores, Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Pet Care Stores And Clinics

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest-Growing

North America dominated the automatic and smart pet feeder market in 2023, driven by high pet ownership rates and early adoption of smart home technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a rising trend of pet

humanization.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global automatic and smart pet feeder market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-and-smart-pet-feeder-global-market-report

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automatic and smart pet feeder market size, automatic and smart pet feeder market drivers and trends, automatic and smart pet feeder market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automatic and smart pet feeder market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automatic Environmental Control Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-environmental-control-global-market-report

Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-content-recognition-global-market-report

Automatic Identification And Data Capture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Synthetic Food Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027