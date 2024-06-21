Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water treatment chemicals market, vital for improving water quality across various sectors, is set to grow from $34.03 billion in 2023 to $35.77 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth is attributed to stringent health and safety regulations, corrosion control measures, biofouling mitigation, energy efficiency concerns, and addressing water scarcity issues.

Rising Industrialization Drives Market Growth

The increasing pace of industrialization globally is a significant driver for the water treatment chemicals market. Industrial processes demand high-quality water for operations to ensure equipment durability and regulatory compliance. Recent reports indicate substantial industrial production growth, underscoring the market's importance in sustaining manufacturing output and economic growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, and Ecolab Inc. are focusing on developing advanced solutions like CURE Chemicals to enhance water treatment efficiency and sustainability. For instance, Gradiant's CURE Chemicals line offers over 300 specialized formulations designed to optimize various treatment processes, emphasizing environmental sustainability.

Trends in the Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Anticipated trends in the market include the adoption of ultraviolet and ozone treatments, advancements in bio-based chemicals, and the development of multifunctional formulations to meet diverse industry needs effectively.

Market Segments:

• Type: Coagulants, pH Adjusters And Softeners, Flocculants, Biocides And Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors And Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Other Types

• Category: Boiling Water Treatment, Cooling Water Treatment

• Application: Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Cooling, Boiler, Effluent Water Treatment, Other Applications

• End-Use: Power, Oil And Gas, Chemical Manufacturing, Mining And Mineral Processing, Municipal, Industrial, Food And Beverage, Pulp And Paper, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

North America dominated the water treatment chemicals market in 2023, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and industrial demands. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rapid industrialization and increasing urbanization.

Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on water treatment chemicals market size, water treatment chemicals market drivers and trends, water treatment chemicals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The water treatment chemicals market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

