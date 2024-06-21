Nutraceutical Excipients Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Nutraceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceutical excipients market, which includes inactive ingredients added to dietary supplements and functional foods, is experiencing robust growth. It is projected to grow from $3.73 billion in 2023 to $4.03 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for nutraceutical products, growing awareness of their health benefits, advancements in technology and product innovation, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Growing Demand for Health and Wellness Driving Market Growth

One of the key drivers of the nutraceutical excipients market is the growing demand for health and wellness products. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that support their overall well-being, including physical, mental, and social aspects. Nutraceutical excipients play a crucial role in enhancing the bioavailability, stability, and delivery of these products, making them more effective in supporting health and wellness. According to a survey by McKinsey & Company, around 79% of consumers consider wellness important, with 42% ranking it as a top priority. This trend is expected to continue driving the growth of the nutraceutical excipients market.

Innovative Products Driving Market Expansion

Major companies operating in the nutraceutical excipients market are focusing on developing innovative products to overcome processing challenges and improve the effectiveness of nutraceutical products. For example, Omyanutra 300 DC and Omyanutra 300 Flash are innovative nutraceutical excipients based on functionalized calcium carbonate (FCC) and croscarmellose sodium. These products are free from nanoparticles, non-GMO, and made of high-purity minerals. They are designed to improve supplement processing and respond to the demand for orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) in the nutraceutical industry. Additionally, they offer better compatibility compared to benchmark excipients, allowing manufacturers to create hard tablets at low compression forces.

Regional Insights

North America was the largest region in the nutraceutical excipients market in 2023, driven by the high demand for health and wellness products in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by increasing awareness regarding nutraceutical applications, growing demand for functional foods, and rising healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage in developing countries.

Market Segmentation

The nutraceutical excipients market is segmented based on product type, form, and end use:

1. Product Type: Includes fillers and diluents, binders, disintegrants, coating agents, flavoring agents, and lubricants.

2. Form: Can be either dry or liquid.

3. End Use: Includes protein and amino acids, prebiotics and probiotics, vitamins, and other end uses.

