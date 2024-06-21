Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sports Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in sports market is projected to grow from $0.17 billion in 2023 to $0.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 30.7%. Despite challenges in various sectors, the market is anticipated to reach $0.58 billion by 2028, driven by advancements in computer vision, customized training programs, and expanding fan experiences.

Growing Number of Sports Injuries Drives Market Growth

The growing number of sports injuries is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the generative AI in sports market. Generative AI helps prevent injuries by providing realistic training scenarios, allowing athletes to practice proper techniques and identify potential injury risks in a safe environment. For instance, according to the National Safety Council, the total number of sports and recreational injuries increased by 11% from 3,231,885 in 2021 to 3,631,970 in 2022. Therefore, the rise in sports injuries is propelling the market growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global generative AI in sports market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13665&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the generative AI in sports market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Baidu Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corporation. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations to deliver digital products and services, gaining a competitive edge. For example, in August 2023, Globant and LaLiga Tech collaborated with Microsoft to create AI services for sports technology, aiming to enhance sports data and fan experiences globally.

Segments:

• By Sports Type: Football, Tennis, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, Golf, Other Sports

• By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud-based

• By Application: Performance Analysis, Game Strategies, Sports Equipment Design, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the generative AI in sports market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global generative AI in sports market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/generative-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-sports-global-market-report

Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sports Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sports Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on generative artificial intelligence (ai) in sports market size, generative artificial intelligence (ai) in sports market drivers and trends, generative artificial intelligence (ai) in sports market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The generative artificial intelligence (ai) in sports market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

