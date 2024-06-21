Eyelid Scrub Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Oppotunities

Eyelid Scrub Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Eyelid Scrub Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eyelid scrub market has shown significant growth in recent years, expanding from $3.41 billion in 2023 to $3.70 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. It will grow to $4.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth has been driven by increasing awareness of ocular health, rising incidence of eye conditions, an aging population, increased screen time, rise in allergies, and the expansion of e-commerce.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Illnesses Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of eye illnesses is expected to propel the growth of the eyelid scrub market. Eye illnesses encompass a broad range of health conditions and disorders affecting the eyes, vision, and overall eye health. Eyelid scrubs are instrumental in managing these conditions by removing debris, bacteria, and excess oils from the eyelids, thus reducing inflammation and improving overall eye comfort. For instance, according to Eyes of the World LLC, a Spain-based non-profit organization, around 1.1 billion people had vision loss in March 2021, a number expected to rise to 1.7 billion by 2050. Additionally, in 2021, approximately 55% of women and 90 million children experienced vision loss problems. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of eye illnesses is expected to drive the eyelid scrub market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the eyelid scrub market include Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Alcon AG, Target-brand, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Patanjali, ROHTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., AVEDA CORP., Khadi Natural, Lotus Herbals, VLCC, Bio-Tissue Inc., MORROCANOIL, OCuSOFT Inc., APIVITA, Soulflower Co. Ltd., TRESemmé, Cliradex, Eye Love (Heyedrate), TheraTears, Avenova, and Parachute.

Innovation and Strategic Developments

Companies are focusing on developing innovative products to cater to the growing demand for effective eyelid scrubs. For example, OCuSOFT Inc. introduced the OCuSOFT Lid Scrub allergy eyelid cleanser in January 2022. This product is specifically designed to remove oil, debris, pollen, and other contaminants from the eyelids, addressing symptoms of seasonal allergies that cause red, itchy, and irritated eyes and eyelids. The cleanser contains green tea extract, tea tree oil, and PHNG-2 (phytosphingosine) to effectively reduce redness, inflammation, and itching of the eyelids. This product exemplifies the ongoing innovation in the eyelid scrub market, providing relief for individuals with seasonal allergies.

Segments:

• Product Type: Pre-Moistened Scrubs, Spray Scrubs, Dry Pad Scrubs

• Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics

• Application: Allergies, Dry Eyes, Eye Health, Minor Eye Irritation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the eyelid scrub market in 2023. The comprehensive report covers other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Eyelid Scrub Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Eyelid Scrub Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on eyelid scrub market size, eyelid scrub market drivers and trends, eyelid scrub market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The eyelid scrub market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

