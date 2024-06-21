Non-Injectable Insulin Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Non-Injectable Insulin Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-injectable insulin, a type of insulin that can be administered without injections, is revolutionizing diabetes management by offering alternatives to traditional insulin delivery methods. These innovations aim to improve patient compliance, address needle phobia, and enhance overall quality of life for individuals with diabetes.

Market Size and Growth

The non-injectable insulin market is projected to grow from $1.71 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This growth is attributed to factors such as improving patient compliance, addressing needle phobia, enhancing quality of life, ease of administration, and stable blood glucose control.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to experience rapid growth, reaching $2.89 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 10.7%. This growth will be driven by continued emphasis on patient compliance, solutions for needle phobia, quality of life improvements, safety enhancements, and reduced infection and injury risks.

Driver: Rising Obesity and Diabetes Issues

The rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes is expected to drive the growth of the non-injectable insulin market. With global obesity rates expected to surge and an increasing number of people at risk of acquiring type 2 diabetes, non-injectable insulin offers a potential solution by improving management, addressing barriers to insulin therapy, and providing more convenient treatment options.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are focusing on innovative advancements in drug delivery technologies, such as needle-free oral insulin spray. This technology offers a painless and convenient alternative for regulating blood glucose levels, potentially improving the lives of individuals managing diabetes with multiple insulin injections.

Segments

The non-injectable insulin market is segmented based on type, product, and distribution channel:

1. Type: Synthetic Insulin, Semi Synthetic Insulin

2. Product: Pills, Sprays, Other Products

3. Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the non-injectable insulin market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

