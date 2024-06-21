RUTF & RUSF Market On Upward Trajectory, Predicted to Reach US$ 672.1 Million by 2034, Growing at 6.1% CAGR

RUTF & RUSF Popularity Surging on Back of Growing Need for Convenient and Highly Nutritious Food Solutions to Combat Malnutrition

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global RUTF & RUSF market is set to account for a valuation ofUS$ 369.8 million in 2024 with worldwide demand forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.Ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and ready-to-use supplementary food (RUSF) are integral components in the battle against malnutrition, particularly among children and vulnerable groups. These specialized products require no cooking or preparation, providing a convenient and highly nutritious solution.RUTF is specifically formulated to address severe acute malnutrition, offering a nutrient-dense paste rich in calories, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, facilitating rapid recovery. On the other hand, RUSF serves as a supplementary source for individuals who may not be severely malnourished, complementing regular meals with energy-dense bars, spreads, or other convenient formats enriched with essential nutrients.Both RUTF and RUSF are adaptable to settings with limited cooking facilities or clean water access, and their extended shelf life makes them suitable for storage and distribution in humanitarian or food-scarce regions, contributing significantly to the global effort to combat malnutrition. An added advantage is the extended shelf life of these products, making them suitable for storage and distribution in humanitarian or food-scarce regions. This feature enhances their utility in addressing malnutrition on a broader scale.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9869 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global RUTF & RUSF market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2034.Global sales of RUTF & RUSF are estimated at US$ 369.8 million in 2024.The market is forecasted to reach US$ 672.1 million by 2034-end.The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.RUSF is estimated to account for 50.7% market share in 2024.East Asia is forecasted to account for 25.2% of the global market share by 2034.“RUTF and RUSF products popular due to their extended shelf life and high nutritional profile. RUTF and RUSF serve as a convenient and effective solution in treating severe acute malnutrition,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Market DevelopmentsLeading RUTF & RUSF manufacturers are InnoFaso, Nutrivita Foods, Insta Products Ltd., Diva Nutritional Products, and GC Reiber Compact.• In 2022, Abbott, a multinational United States-based company, launched the establishment of the Abbott Center for Malnutrition Solutions. This innovative hub is dedicated to tackling malnutrition globally, with a particular emphasis on collaboration with nutrition experts and partners. The center aims to address the treatment and prevention of malnutrition in people across the world.• In 2020, Mana Nutritive Aid Products successfully transported 450 packs of RUTF to Rwanda for distribution through Rwanda Children. This initiative is projected to provide life-saving RUTF to 450 children in the near future.Country-Wise InsightsFact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, indicates in its latest analysis that East Asia is expected to account for 25.2% of the global market by 2034.RUTF (Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food) and RUSF (Ready-to-Use Supplementary Food) are produced in various regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Australia. This geographic diversification allows manufacturers to meet increasing demand and lessen reliance on specific sourcing locations.In North America, the United States is projected to represent 74.2% of the market by 2024. The U.S. is a key market for RUTF and RUSF producers for several reasons. The rising health and wellness awareness is driving demand for convenient and nutritious food options. With a large population focused on healthy living, there is a substantial consumer base for RUTF and RUSF products, which offer quick and effective nutritional solutions.The U.S. boasts a robust distribution and retail infrastructure, providing producers with extensive channels to effectively reach consumers. Additionally, the country often leads global health initiatives and is committed to addressing malnutrition both domestically and internationally, further boosting the RUTF and RUSF market.The presence of major players in the food and nutrition industry, along with active research and development efforts, fosters innovation and evolution in this market. In summary, the combination of a health-conscious consumer base, a well-established distribution network, global health leadership, and a thriving food industry makes the United States a critical market for RUTF and RUSF producers.Concerns about malnutrition, especially among children, significantly drive the demand for specialized nutritional products. Government initiatives targeting malnutrition and enhancing overall nutritional standards, alongside the development of healthcare infrastructure, are key trends in the RUTF and RUSF market.Awareness and education campaigns about the benefits of RUTF and RUSF are crucial in shaping consumer preferences. Economic stability and rising disposable incomes within certain demographics can further boost demand, while natural disasters or emergencies may create urgent needs for convenient and rapid nutritional solutions. 