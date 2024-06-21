Fiber Based Packaging Market Size Will Achieve USD 437.65 Billion by 2032 growing at 3.2% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fiber Based Packaging Market size was USD 319.01 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing concern regarding global warming, rising trend of consuming packaged food products, and wide application of fiber-based packaging in diverse end-use industries are key factors driving market revenue growth.

The fiber-based packaging market plays a pivotal role in the global packaging industry, offering sustainable solutions for various consumer goods and industrial products. Fiber-based packaging primarily includes materials such as paperboard, corrugated board, and molded pulp, which are derived from renewable and recyclable fibers like wood, recycled paper, and agricultural residues. This market segment is characterized by its versatility, strength, and eco-friendly credentials, making it increasingly popular across diverse sectors including food and beverage, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce packaging. As sustainability concerns and regulatory pressures intensify worldwide, the demand for fiber-based packaging continues to grow, driven by its recyclability, biodegradability, and low environmental impact compared to traditional packaging materials.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc., EVERGREEN PACKAGING, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Stora Enso Oyj, Huhtamaki, OJI FIBRE SOLUTIONS (NZ) LTD., WestRock Company, Ahlstrom, Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, McKinley Packaging, and Graphic Packaging International, LLC.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Fiber Based Packaging Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Fiber Based Packaging Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors are driving the growth of the fiber-based packaging market. First and foremost is the global shift towards sustainable packaging solutions. Consumers, businesses, and governments are increasingly prioritizing environmentally friendly packaging options to reduce carbon footprints and minimize waste generation. Fiber-based packaging aligns well with these objectives due to its renewable sourcing and ability to be recycled multiple times without losing quality. Regulatory initiatives promoting recycling and circular economy principles further bolster market demand for fiber-based packaging materials.

Restraints Facing the Market

Despite its growth prospects, the fiber-based packaging market faces several challenges. One of the main restraints is the competition from alternative packaging materials, such as plastics and composites, which offer advantages like lightweighting, barrier properties, and cost-effectiveness in certain applications. While fiber-based packaging materials have made significant strides in improving strength and moisture resistance, they may still be perceived as less suitable for certain specialized packaging needs, such as those requiring high moisture or oxygen barriers.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber based packaging market on the basis of material type, product type, end-use industry, and region:



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Corrugated Board

Paperboard

Kraft Paper

Molded Pulp

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Corrugated Boxes

Cartons

Folding Cartons

Liquid Cartons

Hinge Lid Cartons

Partitions & Inserts

Bottles & Cup Carriers

Trays

Plates

Clamshells

Display Packaging

Bags & Sacks

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B)

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

E-commerce and Retail

Consumer Electronics

Cosmetics and Personal Care

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Fiber Based Packaging Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

