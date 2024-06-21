Ginger Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

Ginger Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ginger market, centered around the flowering plant known for its rhizome used widely in cooking and traditional medicine, has seen significant expansion. Starting from $4.62 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $4.88 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Historical growth is attributed to cultural and culinary significance, historic trade routes, spice trade influence, renaissance in culinary use, and health and wellness trends.

The market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $6.19 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%. This growth will be driven by increasing consumer awareness of ginger's health benefits, rising popularity of ginger-based beverages and health tonics, higher disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, adoption of ginger in skincare products, and expanded availability via online retail channels. Major trends include rising demand for ginger-based health products, expanded cultivation in emerging regions, culinary applications, integration into beverages, and ongoing product innovations.

The demand for ready-to-drink cocktails is set to propel the ginger market forward. These pre-mixed alcoholic beverages are favored for their convenience and diverse flavor profiles. Ginger enhances these cocktails with its distinctive zesty flavor, adding complexity and depth to the drink. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, the US ready-to-drink category, including premixed cocktails, grew significantly in 2023, indicating a strong consumer preference for these convenient beverage options.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the ginger market include Nestle SA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Olam Group, McCormick & Co. Inc., Kalsec Inc., Frontier Co-op, Capital Foods Ltd., Buderim Group Ltd., The Ginger People, Laird Superfood Inc., JEGS HIGH PERFORMANCE, Sun Impex International Foods L.L.C., Yummy Food Industrial Group, Monterey Bay Spice Co. Inc., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co. Ltd., AKO GmbH, GROTEX, NANI Agro Foods Pvt. Ltd., Organic Mountain Flavor Pvt. Ltd., Canadian Ginger Company, Knitspice, BRL foods, KODGAV, Huaguang Group. These companies are actively developing innovative products such as fast-acting ginger extracts aimed at joint health and mobility.

Ginger Market Segments

• Type: Conventional, Organic

• Form: Fresh Ginger, Dried Ginger, Ginger Oil, Powdered Ginger

• Distribution Channel: Traditional Retail, Modern Retail Stores, Other Distributions

• Application: Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the ginger market in 2023, with robust growth expected to continue. The comprehensive report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

