Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market Size Will Achieve USD 766.6 Million by 2032 growing at 3.8% CAGR -Emergen Research

Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market

Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market Size – USD 529.2 Million in 2022, Market Trends – Rising demand for UV filters in medical and healthcare applications

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market size was USD 529.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding harmful effects of UV radiation on human skin is leading to rising demand for UV filters in sunscreen and skincare products is a major factor driving the market revenue growth.

The Ultraviolet (UV) filters market is a dynamic and growing segment within the broader chemical and personal care industries. UV filters are compounds that can absorb, reflect, or scatter ultraviolet light, thereby protecting skin and materials from the harmful effects of UV radiation. These filters are integral components in a wide range of products, including sunscreens, cosmetics, and coatings for materials like plastics and fabrics. The increasing awareness of the harmful effects of UV exposure, such as skin cancer and premature aging, has significantly boosted the demand for UV filters. As a result, the global UV filters market is expanding, driven by advancements in technology, rising consumer awareness, and the growing emphasis on skin health and protection.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

BASF SE, Symrise, Croda International Plc, Ashland, DSM, SUNJIN BEAUTY SCIENCE, Salicylates and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shiseido Company, Limited, Hallstar, Innovacos, SEIWA KASEI Co, Ltd, VITAL-CHEM ZHUHAI CO., LTD, Vitro, Givaudan, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, RONA, DuPont, Dr. Hönle AG, Spec-Chem Industry Inc., 3M.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several key factors are driving the growth of the UV filters market. The primary driver is the increasing awareness of the health risks associated with UV radiation, particularly skin cancer and photoaging. As consumers become more conscious of these risks, the demand for effective UV protection in skincare and cosmetic products has surged. Additionally, the global rise in skin cancer incidence rates has led to more stringent regulations and recommendations for UV protection, further propelling market growth.

Restraints Facing the Market

Despite its growth potential, the UV filters market faces several challenges that could hinder its expansion. One of the main restraints is the regulatory scrutiny and safety concerns surrounding certain chemical UV filters. Some compounds, like oxybenzone and octinoxate, have been banned or restricted in several regions due to their potential environmental impact, particularly on coral reefs, and concerns about their safety for human use. These regulatory hurdles can limit the availability and adoption of certain UV filters in the market.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultraviolet (UV) filters market on the basis of type of UV filter, application, form, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type of UV Filter Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Organic UV Filters

Inorganic UV Filters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Sunscreens and Personal Care Products

Water and Air Purification

Medical and Healthcare

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Printing and Coating

Automotive and Aerospace

Other Industrial Processes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Lotions

Creams

Gels

Sprays

Sticks

Powders

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales

Online Retail

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Adults

Children

Seniors

Infants

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Ultraviolet (UV) Filters Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

