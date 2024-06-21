Pipeline Maintenance Services Market Poised for Steady Growth at $31.2 Billion by 2028

Pipeline Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pipeline maintenance services market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by the need to maintain aging infrastructure and ensure pipeline safety. The market size is expected to reach $25.00 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 6.9% from $23.39 billion in 2023. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $31.20 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Aging Infrastructure Drives Market Growth

Aging pipeline infrastructure is a major factor propelling the pipeline maintenance services market. Regular maintenance helps to address issues like corrosion, leaks, and mechanical failures, thereby optimizing pipeline performance and lifespan. Lessons learned from past pipeline incidents are also driving a focus on proactive maintenance strategies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the pipeline maintenance services market, such as Siemens and Schlumberger, are developing innovative solutions to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, Pipe Line Development Company (PLIDCO) launched a range of hydrogen-compatible fittings in September 2023. These specialized components are designed for safe and effective use in hydrogen gas applications. They meet industry quality standards and offer high-pressure ratings, tight seals, and thermal stability for various piping systems.

Segments Driving the Market

The pipeline maintenance services market is segmented by various factors:

• By Service Type: Inspection And Monitoring Services, Repair And Maintenance Services, Cleaning And Pigging Services, Leak Detection Services, Corrosion Protection Services

• By Location Of Deployment: Onshore, Offshore

• By Application: Oil And Gas Pipelines, Water And Wastewater Pipelines, Industrial Pipelines, Chemical And Petrochemical Pipelines, Power And Utilities Pipelines

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant region in the pipeline maintenance services market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The regions covered in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Pipeline Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pipeline Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pipeline maintenance services market size, pipeline maintenance services market drivers and trends, pipeline maintenance services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pipeline maintenance services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

