Text-To-Speech Market Insights Growth Drivers and Challenges

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global text-to-speech (TTS) market size is projected to grow from $3.47 billion in 2023 to $4.15 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6%. This growth is driven by advancements in natural language processing, rising demand for accessibility solutions, increased adoption in e-learning and education, integration with virtual assistants, and expanding use in automotive applications. The market is anticipated to reach $8.38 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%.

Increasing Accessibility Needs Propel Market Growth

The rising number of people with learning disabilities is a significant driver of the text-to-speech market. Learning disabilities encompass a range of neurological conditions that impact an individual's ability to process information. TTS technology aids disabled individuals by providing access to information, facilitating reading and writing tasks, and promoting independence. According to the National Health Service, the prevalence of learning disabilities and ADHD diagnoses has increased significantly, highlighting the growing need for TTS solutions.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global text-to-speech market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13943&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the text-to-speech market include Apple Inc., Google Cloud Text-to-Speech, AT&T Natural Voices, Amazon Polly, IBM Watson Text to Speech, Cognitiveseo, Microsoft Azure Speech, Baidu, Experian Text-to-Speech, iFlytek, Nuance Communications Inc., Neospeech, Acapela Group, SVOX, WaveNet, ReadSpeaker, CereProc, Dolbey Systems, Inc., LumenVox LLC, Yandex SpeechKit, Rhetorik, Loquendo, Mozilla TTS, Sensory, and KobaSpeech.

Innovations and Technological Trends

Companies are focusing on innovations such as Microsoft's Azure AI Speech to stay competitive and meet the growing demand for advanced speech capabilities. In November 2023, Microsoft launched the Azure AI Speech tool, designed to help developers create high-quality voice-enabled apps. This tool offers customizable voices, flexible deployment options, and comprehensive privacy and security measures, supporting the development of applications with enhanced speech capabilities.

Segments:

• Offering: Software, Services

• Deployment Mode: Cloud Based, On-Premise

• Industry Vertical: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Education, Enterprise, Entertainment and Gaming, Other Industry Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the text-to-speech market in 2023. The market report also covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

