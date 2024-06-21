Natural Cosmetics Market Poised for Steady Growth, Expected to Reach $50.48 Billion by 2028

Natural Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The natural cosmetics market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, driven by a shift in consumer preferences towards sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Natural cosmetics, formulated with ingredients derived from nature, aim to minimize synthetic chemicals, offering healthier alternatives for skincare and reducing environmental impact.

Market Size and Growth

The natural cosmetics market size for natural cosmetics is projected to increase from $39.34 billion in 2023 to $41.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The historic growth can be attributed to factors such as the rise of e-commerce, celebrity endorsements, and an increased focus on health and wellness.

In the forecast period, from 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to see steady growth, reaching $50.48 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%. This growth will be driven by the global expansion of natural cosmetics brands, a growing middle-class population, and an increased emphasis on sustainable practices.

Driving Factors: Increased Focus on Health and Wellness

The increased focus on health and wellness is a significant driver for the natural cosmetics market. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the products they use, seeking alternatives that are free from harmful chemicals and promote overall well-being. This trend is supported by a growing health-conscious population, as seen in the rise of gym memberships and health-related activities.

Major Companies and Innovation

Key players in the natural cosmetics market, such as Tata Group, L'Oréal SA, and Unilever PLC, are focusing on innovative products to meet consumer demands. One such trend is the development of vegan skin and hair care products, which are made without any animal-derived ingredients and are not tested on animals. This aligns with the growing demand for cruelty-free and environmentally friendly products.

For instance, Orga Glo Naturals, an India-based manufacturer, has launched a range of vegan skin and hair care products using natural ingredients. These products cater to the increasing demand for safe, natural, and toxin-free cosmetics.

Market Segmentation

The natural cosmetics market is segmented based on product type, consumer orientation, and sales channel:

1. Product Type: Skin And Sun Care, Hair Care, Bath And Shower, Mens Grooming, Color Cosmetic, Fragrances And Deodorants, Oral Care

2. Consumer Orientation: Male, Female, Unisex, Baby And Kids

3. Sales Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, Mono Brand Store, Other Sales Channel

Geographical Insights

North America dominated the natural cosmetics market in 2023, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This growth is driven by the region's increasing middle-class population and rising demand for sustainable beauty products.

Natural Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Cosmetics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural cosmetics market size, natural cosmetics market drivers and trends, natural cosmetics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The natural cosmetics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

