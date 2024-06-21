Embodied Carbon Market Growth Research Report 2024-2032 | 250 Pages

Embodied Carbon Market

The global Embodied Carbon Market growth is expected to register a CAGR of 21.9%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embodied Carbon Market size was USD Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Embodied carbon encompasses all the Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) emissions linked to materials and construction procedures throughout the entire lifespan of a building or infrastructure project.

The embodied carbon market is emerging as a critical component in the global effort to combat climate change. Embodied carbon refers to the total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) produced during the entire lifecycle of a building or product, from the extraction of raw materials through manufacturing, transportation, construction, and eventual demolition. Unlike operational carbon, which relates to emissions generated during the use of a building or product, embodied carbon accounts for the 'hidden' carbon footprint ingrained in materials and construction processes. With growing awareness and regulatory pressure to reduce GHG emissions, the embodied carbon market is expanding rapidly. Companies, policymakers, and stakeholders are increasingly focusing on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings and infrastructure as part of broader sustainability goals.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

CarbonCure Technologies Inc., Solidia, HOLCIM, Heidelberg Materials., CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., Knauf Digital GmbH, ROCKWOOL A/S, Kingspan Group, MITSUBISHI MATERIALS Corporation

Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are driving the growth of the embodied carbon market. First and foremost is the global commitment to reducing GHG emissions as outlined in international agreements like the Paris Accord. Governments and organizations are setting stringent targets to lower carbon footprints, which include mandates to address embodied carbon. This has spurred demand for low-carbon materials and construction practices. Secondly, the rising consumer and investor awareness of sustainability issues is pressuring businesses to adopt greener practices. Companies are now seeking ways to lower their carbon impact to meet stakeholder expectations and regulatory requirements. Technological advancements are also playing a significant role. Innovations in materials science, such as the development of carbon-neutral or carbon-negative materials, and improved lifecycle assessment tools are enabling more accurate measurement and reduction of embodied carbon.

Restraints Facing the Market

Despite its growth potential, the embodied carbon market faces several challenges. One major restraint is the lack of standardized methodologies and metrics for measuring embodied carbon. Without consistent standards, it is difficult for companies to accurately assess and compare the carbon footprints of different materials and processes. Additionally, the initial costs associated with adopting low-carbon technologies and materials can be prohibitive, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises. These upfront investments are often a barrier despite the potential long-term savings and environmental benefits. The market also contends with limited awareness and understanding of embodied carbon among consumers and industry professionals, which can hinder the adoption of sustainable practices. Finally, the complexity of supply chains and the global nature of construction projects make it challenging to trace and manage carbon emissions effectively.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global embodied carbon market on the basis of industry, product type, company size, end-use, and region:

Industry Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Building and Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Building materials

Vehicles

Consumer goods

Industrial products

Company Size Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion & Volume in Thousand Units; 2019-2032)

Government agencies

Businesses

Consumers

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

The Embodied Carbon Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

