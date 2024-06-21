Transparency is key to FAO’s mission

As part of FAO’s commitment to transparency in the implementation of its programmes, contributing to improved accountability, coordination and effectiveness of our work towards the 2030 Agenda, FAO joined IATI, the International Aid Transparency Initiative, originally launched in 2008 at the High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Accra. IATI was designed with the aim to publicly disclose information on development expenditures and meet the needs of all stakeholders for information on where, when, by whom, how and on what development funds are spent.

Since May 2017, FAO publishes IATI data on a quarterly basis for all Trust Fund and TCP projects to IATI Data Registry. The FAO IATI data has been used to inform the Project Dashboard.