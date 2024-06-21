Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,445 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,734 in the last 365 days.

Transparency is key to FAO’s mission

As part of FAO’s commitment to transparency in the implementation of its programmes, contributing to improved accountability, coordination and effectiveness of our work towards the 2030 Agenda,  FAO joined IATI, the International Aid Transparency Initiative, originally launched in 2008 at the High Level Forum on Aid Effectiveness in Accra. IATI was designed with the aim to publicly disclose information on development expenditures and meet the needs of all stakeholders for information on where, when, by whom, how and on what development funds are spent. 

Since May 2017, FAO publishes IATI data on a quarterly basis for all Trust Fund and TCP projects to IATI Data Registry. The FAO IATI data has been used to inform the Project Dashboard.

You just read:

Transparency is key to FAO’s mission

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more