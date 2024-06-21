Oryzanol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Oryzanol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Oryzanol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The oryzanol market, consisting of natural compounds found in rice bran oil and other cereals, has witnessed rapid growth in recent years. The market is projected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2023 to $2.89 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including rising health consciousness, increased per capita income, growing demand in the food and beverage sector, and the expansion of the sports supplements industry.

Market Size

The oryzanol market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $4.50 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 11.8%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of hyperlipidemia, rising demand for natural antioxidants, and the adoption of plant-based diets.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global oryzanol market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14447&type=smp

Consumer Focus on Health and Wellness to Drive Market Growth

The rising consumer focus on health and wellness is expected to propel the growth of the oryzanol market. Consumers are increasingly prioritizing their physical, mental, and emotional well-being, leading to a growing demand for products that promote holistic health. Oryzanol, with its natural antioxidant properties and cholesterol-lowering benefits, is well-positioned to cater to this demand.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the oryzanol market include Merck KGaA, Fujifilm Group, Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., and Swanson Health Products. These companies are developing innovative products, such as Gamma Oryzanol, to manage elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Segments and

The oryzanol market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade

2) By Source: Rice Bran Oil, Wheat Bran, Fruits And Vegetables

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Nutraceuticals, Sports Supplement, Animal Feed

Geographical Insights

North America was the largest region in the oryzanol market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global oryzanol market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oryzanol-global-market-report

Oryzanol Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Oryzanol Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on oryzanol market size, oryzanol market drivers and trends, oryzanol market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The oryzanol market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Food Colors Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-colors-global-market-report

Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-safety-testing-global-market-report

Food Thickeners Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-thickeners-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Curtains Up: Movie Theaters Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Cinematic Innovations!