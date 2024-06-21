Rotomolding Compound Market is Expected to Achieve USD 9.45 Billion at CAGR of 10.8% by 2034: Fact.MR

Use of Rotomolding Compounds Increasing in Production of Durable and Hygienic Medical Equipment: Fact.MR Report

According to a new report published by Fact.MR, the rotomolding compound market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.39 billion in 2024 to US$ 9.45 billion by the end of 2034.Demand for rotomolding compounds is increasing at a noteworthy pace as industrial players seek to produce parts with high-quality finishes. Rotomolding has been shown to be more advantageous than other molding processes, with some of the primary benefits including low tooling costs, uniform wall thickness, no size limit, and the ability to create complex shapes easily.The automotive industry has to deal with the production of various shapes and sizes of components, and they frequently rely on rotomolding compounds to meet their needs. Because rotomolding compounds make it simple to manufacture molds of any shape and size, they have gained popularity in the automotive sector.Rotomolding compounds are becoming increasingly popular as the demand for high-quality medical equipment grows, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Rotomolding compounds play a crucial role in the manufacturing of medical equipment, as they facilitate the production of high-quality, durable, and sanitary products tailored to the needs of healthcare settings. Outdoor products such as garden planters, water butts, and various types of furniture frequently use rotomolding compounds, creating a new industry for suppliers to engage with and expand their presence across multiple industries.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyThe global rotomolding compound market is forecasted to expand at 10.8% CAGR through 2034. The United States market is calculated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.02 billion by the end of 2034. The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2024 to 2034.Sales of rotomolding compounds in Mexico are evaluated to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034. The South Korean market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2034. Based on product type, demand for rotomolding compounds for use in storage tank production is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 342.4 million by the end of 2034."Vehicles require high-quality finishes to work efficiently on roads, thus leading to the extensive use of rotomolding compounds in the automotive sector. The wide range of applications and cost-effectiveness of rotomolding compounds are driving market growth, supported by robust infrastructure development worldwide," says a Fact.MR analyst.Rotomolding Compounds Widely Used in Thermoplastic Polymeric MaterialsRotomolding is a versatile thermoplastic polymeric material manufacturing process that produces large hollow plastic parts. The purpose of this review article was to discuss the rotomolding process and demonstrate the properties of polyethylene composite and rotomolded lignocellulosic fibers that have been processed for extended periods at high temperatures.Even without applying pressure, rotational molding produces hollow parts with good mechanical properties and surface quality. One commonly used strategy for moving toward more sustainable solutions is to use residues or natural fibers that improve the mechanical properties of the part while using less virgin plastic in the process. This eases the whole process much easier for suppliers and makes it widely desired among big industry players.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the rotomolding compound market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights into the market based on material (base resins, co-monomers, coloring compounds, others) and application (storage tanks, portable water tanks, automotive, packaging, consumer goods, furniture), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).