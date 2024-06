Global Smart Hospitals Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at USD 58,777 million by 2025 | CAGR of 17.3%

Smart Hospitals Market Trends 2024

The increase in penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals coupled with the advancements in healthcare infrastructure are the major factors

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Smart Hospitals Market Size is Anticipated to Garner USD 58,777 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% During Forecast Period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

A smart hospital is a healthcare facility that uses technology to optimize patient care and hospital operations. This includes the use of electronic medical records, telemedicine, medical devices connected to the internet, and other digital tools. The goal of a smart hospital is to improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, increase efficiency, and enhance the overall patient experience. Smart hospitals also incorporate design elements to create a more patient-centered environment. This may include private rooms with comfortable furnishings, natural light, and access to entertainment and information. Overall, a smart hospital aims to create a modern, efficient, and patient-focused healthcare environment.

๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ?

โ€ข Technological Advancements: The integration of IoT, AI, and Big Data in smart hospitals enhances patient care through real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and personalized treatment plans.

โ€ข Increased Healthcare Expenditure: Governments and healthcare providers are investing heavily in smart hospital infrastructure to improve healthcare delivery and operational efficiency.

โ€ข Post-COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and digital health technologies, highlighting the importance of efficient healthcare delivery models.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), Enlitic Inc., General Vision, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Next IT Corp., Welltok Inc. and GE healthcare. Other players operating in the value chain are Adheretech, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Diabetizer, Medtronic, Proteus Digital Health, and Qualcomm Life.

๐’๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง

By Component

โ€ข Hardware

โ€ข System and Software

โ€ข Technology and Services

By Product

โ€ข Smart Pill

โ€ข mHealth

โ€ข Telemedicine

โ€ข Electronic Health Record

By Connectivity

โ€ข Wired

โ€ข Wireless

โ€ข Wi-Fi

โ€ข RFID

โ€ข Bluetooth

โ€ข Others

By Artificial Intelligence

โ€ข Offering

โ€ข Technology

By Application

โ€ข Remote Medicine Management

โ€ข Medical Assistance

โ€ข Medical Connected Imaging

โ€ข Electronic Health Records and Clinical Workflow

โ€ข Others

By Region Outlook

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

